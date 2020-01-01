Rupert drills 3.6 g/t gold over 169 metres at Pahtavaara, Finland

Share this article















Rupert Resources Ltd. [RUP-TSXV; RUPRF-OTC; R05-FSE] reported new drill results from its Ikkari prospect, the focus of its continuing 60,000-metre exploration program at the 100%-owned Pahtavaara Project in the Central Lapland greenstone belt, Finland. The mineralized strike length at Ikkari is at least 650 metres with mineralization on all sections intersected to a depth of at least 300 to 500 metres.

Hole 121010 intersected 3.6 g/t gold over 169 metres from 254 metres with multiple high-grade zones throughout the intercept and including a very high-grade component of 21.7 g/t gold over 5 metres from 406 metres.

Hole 120061 extension intersected 4.2 g/t gold over 28 metres from 406 metres (310 m vertical), extending a high-grade mineralized zone that included 4.3 g/t gold over 158 metres in drill hole 120086 by over 100 metres.

Hole 121007 intersected 4.5 g/t gold over 36 metres from 372 metres, including 12.5 g/t gold over 7 metres, and also intersected 2.4 g/t gold over 22 metres from 491 metres.

Hole 120124 intersected 1.2 g/t gold over 68 metres from 29 metres and hole 120126 intersected 1.4 g/t gold over 56 metres from 63 metres on the same western section of Ikkari. Ikkari remains open at depth and along strike in both directions.

James Withall, CEO, said: “Ikkari continues to deliver spectacular gold intersections expanding the mineralized footprint and increasing confidence in the continuity. Drilling continues with four rigs currently turning in Area 1 as well as an underground rig at the Pahtavaara mine. Over the months we will deliver multiple updates on the development of our discoveries as we move towards a maiden resource over the summer.”

An eary hole drilled at Ikkari, 120061, initially ended after intersecting several mineralized zones including 4.1 g/t gold over 47 metres from 273 metres. Drilling extended the mineralized zone north on adjacent sections, so hole 120061 was extended with the expectation of intersecting further mineralization at depth. An additional mineralized zone was intersected of 4.2 g/t gold over 28 metres, from 406 metres (310 m vertical). This extends the high-grade mineralized zone by over 100 metres depth from previously reported hole 120086 of 4.3 g/t gold over 158 metres

Rupert owns the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, exploration permits and concessions. Pahtavaara previously produced over 420,000 oz gold and 474,000 oz remain in an inferred resource (4.6 million tonnes of 3.2 g/t gold.

Share this article













