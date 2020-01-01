Rupert Resources drills 158 metres grading 4.3 g/t gold at Ikkari

Share this article















Rupert Resources Ltd. [RUP-TSXV; RUPRF-OTC] reported drill results of a further six holes from its continuing exploration program at the Ikkari discovery – part of the 100%-owned Pahtavaara Project in the Central Lapland greenstone belt, Finland.

The company confirmed extension to a 290-metre depth of the central part of the Ikkari discovery (as identified to date) as well as demonstrating further broad zones of mineralization in the east, with continuity of grade in these broad zones of mineralization persisting towards surface, above previously reported results. Furthermore, multiple very high-grade mineralized gold zones have been identified.

Highlights

Hole 120086 intersected 8.6 g/t gold over 9 metres from 115 metres (89m vertical) and 4.3 g/t gold over 158 metres from 152 metres (115m vertical), including 11.1 g/t gold over 11.4 metres. Seventeen assays are greater than 10.0 g/t gold. The hole targeted near-surface mineralization above previously reported hole 120061 and confirms high-grade mineralization over thick widths towards surface.

Hole 120094 intersected 3.9 g/t gold over 141 metres from 239 metres (182m vertical), including 9.8 g/t gold over 24 metres from 355 metres (274m vertical) – the deepest intercept to date and demonstrates high-grade continuity to this depth

Hole 120089 intersected 6.4 g/t gold over 63 metres from 134 metres (121m vertical), including 7.5 g/t over 52 metres from 147 metres and is a scissor hole to 120086, again confirming grade continuity across a broad zone in an eastern section of the 550-metre strike length. The hole also intersected a further 65 metres grading 2.8 g/t from 244 metres.

Hole 120059 extension intersected 3.1 g/t gold over 68 metres from 273 metres (220m vertical), including 6.2 g/t over 16 metres further confirming a broad mineralised zone above previously reported hole 120071, which demonstrates thickness of the mineralized zone on this section.

James Withall, CEO, commented: “We continue to expand the mineralized envelope and the extremely high-grade results today over good widths at the eastern extent of the drilled strike of 550 metres demonstrate the robust nature of the Ikkari mineralizing system. The higher-grade component at Ikkari is now shown to persist to at least 290 metres vertical. Drilling continues to test further step-outs at depth and to the east.”

Refer to company press release for further assay details.

