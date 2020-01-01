Sanatana samples up to 27.3 g/t gold at Gold Rush, Timmins

Share this article















Sanatana Resources Inc. [STA-TSXV; SADMF-OTC] provided an exploration update from its Gold Rush Project in the Timmins region of Ontario. Grab samples of up to 27.3 g/t gold have been collected from the first round of exploration work. Samples greater than 5.0 g/t have been recovered from the Staten, North Vein, North Shaft and DC prospects.

In addition to the high-grade gold, samples are also assaying for silver with an approximate silver to gold ratio of 5:1. The highest grade silver result was from a sample taken at the Staten prospect that assayed 3.51 g/t gold and 53.4 g/t silver.

The company reported best results from other prospects were 11.2 g/t gold at North Vein, 8.41 g/t gold at DC and 5.06 g/t gold and Staten. DC is a new gold-bearing quartz vein system.

Buddy Doyle, President said, “The Gold Rush project represents a unique opportunity within 25 km of the Timmins gold camp, where there is a notable concentration of untested gold and gold/silver bearing quartz vein systems. The lack of exploration can be in part explained by historic fractured and piecemeal ownership. Sanatana is both the first company to hold the area under one entity, and the first company to apply a systematic modern exploration approach for precious metals to the large 4 km by 7 km Gold Rush Project.”

The focus of the company’s initial exploration activity was to locate, characterize and prioritize the numerous quartz vein systems on the property. At each occurrence, approximately 12 grab samples were taken focusing on the rock most likely to contain gold, although samples were also taken of the wall rock and alteration. While conducting this work a new gold-bearing quartz vein named “DC” was also identified.

