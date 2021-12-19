Scorpio Gold drills 39.7 metres of 2.02 g/t gold at Manhattan Mine property, Nevada

5 hours ago Staff Writer
Scorpio Gold Corp. [SGN-TSXV; SRCRF-OTC] provided an update of its surface RC drilling program at the Manhattan West and East pits of the recently acquired Kinross Manhattan Mine property in Manhattan, Nevada.

Thirty-one holes (6,907 metres) were completed in this phase I program, including 19 holes in the West pit area and 12 holes in the East pit area. Assay results for 14 holes were reported in the company’s July 20, September 7 and November 2, 2021, news releases.

Drill holes MWRC21-018 and -019 were collared near the northwestern edge of the West pit and drilled in opposite directions. MWRC21-018, drilled to the northeast, intersected continuous mineralization from 27.5 metres to 220 metres downhole, returning 2.02 g/t gold over 39.7 metres.

Hole MWRC21-019, drilled to the southwest, intersected intermittent mineralization over 42 metres from 78 to 120 metres downhole, consisting of multiple about 7 metres wide stockwork mineralized sections separated by about 3 metres intervals of unmineralized botryoidal to prismatic quartz. Further downhole at 144.4 metres, intersection of a mineralized southwesterly trending cross structure returned 1.12 g/t gold over 6.1 metres.

The mineralization noted in rock chips from the 39.7 m zone in MWRC21-018 closely resembles that within the 6.1 m intersection in MWRC21-019, located about 140 m down dip to the southeast. A further approximate 120 m down dip southeast, similar mineralization was intersected in MWRC21-001, returning 20.04 g/t gold over 15.3 m (July 20, 2021, news release). A continuity of mineralization between these holes is indicated over the approximate 260 m down dip length with an estimated width based on current and historical drilling of approximately 21 m.

Assay results for the remaining 17 holes from the phase 1 program will be reported upon final compilation and review.

Drilling in the West pit area targeted gold mineralization in the vicinity of the northwesterly trending and northeasterly-dipping Little Gray fault zone, at the junction of prominent cross structures postulated to control high-grade mineralization. Results of drilling in the West pit area to date indicate a 300-metre continuous trend of mineralization from as shallow as 19 metres from surface. Targeted core drilling and systematic close-spaced RC definition drilling will be required to fully determine the potential and the modes of occurrence of the mineralization.

Scorpio Gold now holds a 100% interest in the consolidated Manhattan district in Nevada, comprising the advanced exploration stage Goldwedge property in Manhattan, Nevada, with a fully permitted underground mine and a 400-ton-per-day mill facility and a 100% interest of the Manhattan property situated adjacent and proximal to the Goldwedge property.

Scorpio Gold also holds 100% interest in the Mineral Ridge gold project in Esmeralda County, Nevada.


