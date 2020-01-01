Scorpio Gold intersects 12.47 g/t gold and 176.23 g/t silver over 7.6 metres at Goldwedge, Nevada

Share this article















Scorpio Gold Corp. [SGN-TSXV] announced initial gold and silver assay results from underground drilling at its Goldwedge property located in Manhattan, Nevada.

The 2020 drilling program is focused on resource definition in areas where the company’s 2014 surface drilling intersected higher-grade mineralization proximal to existing underground workings. Drilling was conducted using the company’s Atlas Copco 262 skid-mounted drill rig operated by company personnel.

Drill hole GWUG20-001 targeted an area where 2014 surface hole GW14-03 encountered high-grade mineralization proximal to existing underground workings. The hole was collared in the face of crosscut A at the 6,760-foot elevation and was drilled at 247° azimuth and -10° dip. Drilling intersected several mineralized zones, the most significant being a 7.6-metre intersection averaging 12.47 g/t gold and 176.23 g/t silver, which included 1.52 metres of 53.49 g/t gold and 0.15 metres of 3,960 g/t silver. The mineralized zone lies approximately 30 metres (100 ft) below surface and extends immediately southeast from existing underground workings.

Drill hole GWUG20-002 targeted the down-dip extension of the mineralized zone intersected in GWUG20-001. The hole was collared in the same location and at the same azimuth but angled at a -37° dip. Multiple mineralized zones were intersected with the most significant returning 5.55 g/t gold and 17.14 g/t silver over 0.91 metres. This hole also intersected 1.52 metres grading 1,707 g/t silver from 6.4 to 7.92 metres downhole.

Drill hole GWUG20-003 targeted the southeast extension of the mineralized zone intersected in GWUG20-001. The hole was collared in the same location as the first 2 holes and drilled at 211° azimuth and -10° dip. Multiple mineralized zones were encountered with the most significant assay received to date returning 5.11 g/t gold over 1.52 meters. Final assays for this hole are pending. Refer to company press release for complete drill results.

Scorpio Gold holds a 100% interest in the advanced exploration-stage Goldwedge property in Manhattan, Nevada with a fully permitted underground mine and 400 ton per day mill facility.

