Scottie drills 11.8 g/t gold over 6.57 metres at Scottie Gold Miune, British Columbia

Share this article

Scottie Resources Corp. [SCOT-TSXV; SCTSF-OTC] reported drill assays from its 100%-owned Scottie Gold Mine target located in the Golden Triangle, northwestern British Columbia

Due to the parallel nature of the targeted veins, individual holes were designed to test multiple discreet targets. Highlight intercepts from the reported holes include: 11.8 g/t gold over 6.57 metres, 20.6 g/t gold over 2.22 metres and 37.2 g/t gold over 3.71 metres in the P, O and M zones, respectively. Refer to company press release for complete drill results.

The formerly producing high-grade Scottie gold mine is located on the Granduc Road, 35 km north of Stewart and is one of four primary targets that were tested during the 14,500-metre program in 2021, which also includes the rapidly advancing Blueberry zone.

“These results from Scottie gold mine illustrate the potential for the expansion of the historic resource at Scottie through both the extension of known ore shoots, as well as revealing the potential of previously untested targets notably the P zone, which, prior to Scottie’s involvement, had seen no drilling, and now we are hitting intercepts comparable to the mined stopes of the past-producing mine,” commented president and CEO Brad Rourke. “The Scottie gold mine target continues to deliver as a cornerstone to our primary goal of developing a road-accessible, one-million-plus-ounce high-grade gold resource at our Scottie gold mine project.”

The Scottie gold mine, which operated between 1981 and 1985, produced 95,426 gold ounces from 183,147 tonnes at an average recovered grade of 16.2 g/t gold. The mine ultimately shut down due to a drop in gold price combined with high interest rates. While 13 distinct gold-bearing vein zones have been identified on the Scottie gold mine project, mine production was primarily from one vein (the M zone).

Recent exploration by Scottie has used the benefits of drilling from surface to target areas that were inaccessible with underground drill locations, and where possible to test multiple targets with individual holes.

Altogether, Scottie Resources holds more than 52,000 hectares of mineral claims in the Stewart mining camp in the Golden Triangle. Scottie is also pleased to announce the reappointment of Stephen Sulis as chief financial officer.

Share this article