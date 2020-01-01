Scottie drills 34.6 g/t gold over 11.86 metres at Scottie project, British Columbia

Share this article

Scottie Resources Corp. [SCOT-TSXV; SCTSF-OTC] reported additional new assays on the Blueberry contact zone extending the strike length of the mineralizing structure to more than 720 metres, which remains open in all directions at the Scottie project in the Golden Triangle region of northwestern British Columbia.

Drilling to date, including recent high-grade intersections, notably 34.6 g/t gold over 11.86 metres and 4.43 g/t gold over 10.30 metres, indicates that the contact zone is developing into a significant gold zone with size and grade potential, as well as clear vectors to continue its expansion. The Blueberry contact zone is located north-northeast of the 100%-owned, past-producing high-grade Scottie gold mine, 35 km north of Stewart, B.C., along the Granduc haul road.

Other drill results from the Blueberry Contact Zone include 10.4 g/t gold and 1.31 g/t silver over 1.71 metres as well as 15.2 g/t gold and 4.34 g/t silver over 2.84 metres. Refer to company press release for complete drill results.

“Our 2021 exploration and drill program has successfully expanded the Blueberry contact zone along strike and to depth. Drill results continue to intersect high-grade gold over at least 700 metres in strike length and 225 metres depth,” commented president and CEO Brad Rourke. “With the system remaining open in all directions and at depth, our 2022 program will be focused on significantly increasing the size of the zone by testing aggressive stepouts along the structure. Advances made by our geological team this summer have generated highly prospective targets from detailed mapping and geophysical surveys that could extend the zone hundreds of metres along strike. With more than 15,000 metres planned, the team is busy planning for another highly successful season.”

During 2021, the company developed a new geological model for the Blueberry contact zone as a property-scale structural feature. Fieldwork and drilling have delineated the architecture of the system, which links several widely spaced high-quality targets along a common structure, and ultimately generates clear new targets along the projected extension. The results from the successful 2021 program illustrate that the Blueberry contact zone is a large-scale system that has significant expansion potential.

The Blueberry zone is located just two km northeast of the 100%-owned, past-producing Scottie gold mine located in the Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres.

