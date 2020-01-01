Scottie Resources drills 109.4 g/t gold and 32.4 g/t silver over 2.53 metres at Scottie gold mine

Share this article















Scottie Resources Corp. [SCOT-TSXV] reported the first assays of the 2020 drill program, including a high-grade intercept on the 100%-owned Scottie gold mine O Zone of 109.4 g/t gold and 32.4 g/t silver over 2.53 metres. The project is in the Golden Triangle region of northwestern British Columbia.

The Scottie gold mine, which operated from 1981 to 1985, milled vein material averaging 16.2 g/t gold, producing 95,426 ounces of gold from 183,147 tonnes of mineralized material. Previous exploration work has indicated 13 gold-bearing veins on the Scottie gold project. During the 2020 field season, Scottie completed 7,040 metres of diamond drilling – assays for 38 holes are pending.

CEO Bradley Rourke commented: “The 2020 drill results continue to intersect gold and silver mineralization. Drilling at Blueberry and the O Zone continues to expand mineralization down dip and along strike beyond previous extents.”

Other highlights include 1.79 g/t gold and 1.66 g/t silver over 28.74 metres, including 4.97 g/t gold and 4.02 g/t silver over 5.00 metres in the Blueberry area. Refer to company press release for complete drill results. True width is estimated to be 80-90% of core length.

The O Zone is the northernmost of six parallel mineralized structures identified during operation of the past-producing Scottie gold mine, and it contained some of the highest grade intercepts from the mine, including 107 g/t gold over 4.18 metres. However, the near-surface target saw only negligible production prior to the mine shutting down in 1985, and despite its exceptional gold grades has seen no exploration drilling since.

Drill hole SR20-27 was designed to test a proposed ore-plunge orientation in an open direction. The intercepted mineralization is a 30-metre down-plunge step-out from the nearest historical intercept on the O Zone.

Blueberry vein

The Bow property’s Blueberry vein is 2 km northeast of the Scottie gold mine. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry vein include 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry vein has only limited reported drilling. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie’s 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new splay off zone of the main Blueberry vein. This near-surface zone is much wider than indicated in previous exploration models, and expansion of it was a strong focus during the 2020 drill program. Results from drilling and mapping of the area indicate that the mineralization extends well past the historic Blueberry vein and into the host rock.
















