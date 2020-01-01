Scottie Resources drills 8.07 metres of 14.6 g/t gold in Golden Triangle, B.C.

Share this article















Scottie Resources Corp. [SCOT-TSXV; SCTSF-OTC] reported new assays for the Blueberry Zone, where high-grade intercepts extend the structure to both the north and south, increasing the drilled strike length to 550 metres. Intercepts include of 14.6 g/t gold over 8.07 metres, including 118 g/t gold over 0.88 metres; 3.64 g/t gold over 9.28 metres, including 18.4 g/t over 1.54 metres; and 15.7 g/t gold over 1.58 metres and 6.92 g/t gold over 0.50 metres.

The Blueberry Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 2 km north-northeast of the past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine, 35 km north of the town of Stewart, BC.

“Drilling last year identified a N-S oriented gold-bearing structure at the Blueberry zone, which was supported by an expansive overlying trend of high-grade surficial sampling,” said Thomas Mumford, Ph.D., P.Geo, VP Exploration. “We’ve now had the chance to follow up with drilling to test the strike extent. Our results so far indicate that the high-grade structure continues to both the north and south, increasing the drilled strike length from 150 to 550 metres. With assays in hand and the drills still turning, we’ll continue to explore this open structure.”

The Blueberry Zone is 2 km northeast of the 100%-owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine in Canada’s Golden Triangle region of northwest British Columbia. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres.

Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein had only limited reported drilling prior to the company’s exploration. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie’s 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new splay off zone of the main Blueberry Vein.

The drill results received in 2020, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that this splay is in fact a major N-S mineralizing structure, of which the Blueberry Vein was only a secondary structure. This near surface zone is much wider than pursued in previous exploration models and drilling in 2021 aims to expand its strike length.

Scottie Resources holds more than 52,000 hectares of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle. The company’s focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mine while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

