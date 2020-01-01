Serabi Gold drills 7.2 metres of 258 g/t gold at Sao Domingos, Brazil

Share this article















Serabi Gold Plc [SBI-TSX; SRBIF-OTC; SRB-London AIM] reported highly encouraging exploration drilling results from the Toucano trend at its Sao Domingos Project, as well as very encouraging results from its regional geochemical survey also at the Sao Domingos exploration license, Brazil.

Visible gold was identified in hole 21-SD-010, which returned a number of intersections, including 7.15 metres at 258.24 g/t gold. Drilling on the Toucano trend at Sao Domingos intersected three mineralized structures, all hosted within a mineralized alteration zone with a true width of 50 metres. Mineralization is confirmed along at least a 400-metre strike length and remains open at depth and along strike.

Significant new results received include hole 21-SD-010 with 7.40 metres at 1.95 g/t gold from 141.00 metres, including 1.90 metres at 5.12 g/t gold. Hole 21-SD-010 returned 7.00 metres at 9.68 g/t gold from 151.55 metres, including 1.40 metres at 26.24 g/t gold. Hole 21-SD-010 returned 7.15 metres at 258.24 g/t gold from 172.85 metres, including 3.55 metres at 519.45 g/t gold. Hole 21-SD-005 returned 0.80 metres at 89.03 g/t gold from 140.00 metres. Hole 21-SD-005 returned 4.70 metres at 1.42 g/t gold from 76.00 metres. Hole 21-SD-003 returned 0.50 metres at 6.22 g/t gold from 42.00 metres and hole 21-SD-003 returned 1.80 metres at 3.77 g/t gold from 67.25 metres.

A soil sample geochemical survey, undertaken in the eastern area of the Sao Domingos tenement that runs into the western part of the Sao Chico mining licence, has defined multiple areas of anomalous gold in soils. These gold-in-soil anomalies are coincidental with and supported by other multielement anomalies.

Mike Hodgson, CEO, said: “These are an excellent set of further results and follow up on the maiden press release for exploration at Sao Domingos issued on Jan. 22, 2021. Holes 21-SD-003 and 21-SD-010, together with the previously reported hole 21-SD-001, have all been drilled on the same drill cross-section and the collective results are building a very encouraging picture. We have identified multiple high-grade veins, of which at least three are significant, in a 50-metre-wide, subvertical, mineralized alteration zone. Hole 010 is the current highlight, where a drilled width totalling 70 metres of alteration was cut, within which multiple high-grade intersections including 9.68 g/t gold over 7.0 metres, 26.24 g/t gold over 1.40 metres and 258.24 g/t gold over 7.15 metres, including 519.45 g/t gold over 3.55 metres were recorded. Visible gold was recorded in this last intersection.”

