Serengeti drills 698 metres of 0.8% CuEq at Kwanika

Serengeti Resources Inc. [SIR-TSXV; SGRNF-OTC; 34S-FSE] reported the first batch of assay results from the 2020 drilling campaign completed at the Kwanika Project in north-central British Columbia. A total of 4,350 metres were drilled in nine holes testing a number of exploration targets and resource expansion opportunities. The advanced resource-stage Kwanika project is about 26,000 hectares, held by Kwanika Copper Corp., and is located in the Quesnel trough of B.C., which hosts numerous porphyry copper-gold deposits.

“The significance of these results can’t be understated in terms of their positive impact on the Central zone at Kwanika. K-198, the infill hole, besides confirming a very long mineralized intercept, continues to demonstrate the presence of discrete higher-grade intervals that may be amenable to more selective mining within the overall underground resource shape. Furthermore, it appears that the bounding Pinchi fault lies further west than previously modelled, which may allow us to bring existing resources back into a potential mine plan. K-197 opens up the Central Zone to the south and K196 demonstrates that a deep copper-gold system occurs some 500 metres to the north of the Central Zone associated with a strong IP geophysical signature and both areas warrant additional drilling to continue to firm up resource expansion opportunities,” stated David W. Moore, President and CEO.

Highlights:

Drill hole K-198 returned 0.40% copper, 0.65 g/t gold and 1.9 g/t silver (1.34 g/t AuEq) over 697.6 metres, from 214.7 to 912.3 metres, including 0.70% Cu, 2.10 g/t Au and 3.0 g/t Ag (3.32 g/t AuEq) over 124.3 metres, from 486.7 to 611.0 metres. This very long intercept drilled through the underground resource shape, expanding it to the west and containing two significant intervals of Cu-Au enrichment.

Drill hole K-197 returned 0.29% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au and 1.3 g/t Ag (0.59 g/t AuEq) over 222.0 metres, from 197.0 to 419.0 metres, including 0.38% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au and 1.6 g/t Ag (0.76 g/t AuEq) over 95.2 metres, from 200.8 to 296.0 metres. This opens up the Central Zone for expansion below and to the south of current pit-constrained resource.

Refer to company press release for more drill results and geological data.

