Sigma Breaks Ground Advancing Project to Implementation Stage and Commences Earthworks

Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation [TSX-V: SGMA, OTCQB: SGMLF] earlier announced that it has initiated significant earthworks activities at the Company’s wholly-owned Grota do Cirilo hard rock lithium project, the largest lithium hardrock deposit in the Americas.

These activities follow completion of the geotechnical assessment for the civil engineering and evaluation of impact on the foundation design and earthwork quantities for construction of the foundation for the production plant for Phase 1 of the Project, which is designed to allow for expansion design features incorporating a future second production line.

The occasion was marked by a visit of the Governor of the State of Minas Gerais and his senior leadership team including, amongst others, the Secretary of State for Economic Development, his Deputy Secretary and The President of INDI (Secretary of Strategic Development Projects for Minas Gerais State). Discussions were centered around the broader development of the region of Vale do Jequitinhonha and the pivotal role of the lithium value chain. Estimates of Minas Gerais State envision that Sigma’s investments will generate approximately 400 direct jobs in Phase 1 of the Project, attracting more companies to the region and leading up to a further approximately 6,000 indirect jobs.

Governor Zema said at the occasion: “Our objective is to be a friend to the investor, generating income and jobs… We have so much more to do for Minas Gerais. What we are building is just the first step.”

“This is an operation that is totally in harmony with our best and most modern practices of mineral extraction,” said Fernando Passalio, Secretary of State for Economic Development.

Sigma Lithium closed at $6.05, up $0.10 cents from the previous close.

