Silver Bullet Mines Corp. Provides Assay Results from The Buckeye Mine Including A Footwall Assay of 706.6 Ounces per Ton Silver

Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI) (“SBMI” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide the following report on its continuous assay program at its Buckeye Silver Mine in Arizona.

This press release reports the recent assay results from 44 samples. The assays were processed at SBMI’s non-ISO in-house assay facility in Arizona under the supervision of Robert Budd, a metallurgical engineer whose career in metallurgy began in 1972, and Vic Powers, a certified Arizona assayer. The assays include samples from four underground areas of the Buckeye Mine, these being: 1) the footwall of the vein; 2) the recently announced Treasure Room stope; 3) behind the Treasure Room stope; and 4) the historical tailings.

Five samples, taken from the footwall of the vein from an area covering approximately 14 to 18 inches in width, provided the following returns (in ounces of silver per ton or oz/t as well as grams per tonne or g/t):

341.8 oz/t or 11,718.95 g/t;

336.2 oz/t or 1,152.95 g/t;

674.0 oz/t or 23,108.76 g/t;

706.6 oz/t or 24,226.49 g/t; and

124.4 oz/t or 4,265.18 g/t;

The average of the remaining 39 samples (including 6 samples of 0.0 oz/t) is as follows:

Treasure Room stope assays (27 samples) – 20.17 oz/t or 691.56 g/t silver

Assays behind the Treasure Room stope (7 samples) – 37.08 oz/t or 1,271.32 g/t silver

Assays from the Treasure Room’s historical tailings (5 samples) – 17.9 oz/t or 613.72 g/t silver

The 35-pound sample from the historical tailings.

The overall average for all the 39 above samples is 22.91 oz/t or 785.63 g/t silver. The high-grade values from the footwall were not included in the above overall average.

“These are exciting numbers and they provide us with a great deal of confidence in our internal grade estimates as we move to production”, said A. John Carter, SBMI’s CEO. “As any responsible producer would, we will continuously sample and assay as we proceed.”

Readers are cautioned that the 44 samples are selective grab samples and may not be representative of all the material at the Buckeye Silver Mine. The reader is further advised that these preliminary assay values do not represent a reserve or resource at this time. While significant silver values have been encountered, the quantity, grade, or metal or mineral content of a deposit has not been categorized as an inferred mineral resource, an indicated mineral resource, a measured mineral resource, a probable mineral resource, reserve or a proven mineral reserve.

The buttons from four of the five footwall assays.

As it moves into production, SBMI will assay on a daily basis to better enable it to determine the production head grade of the feed material. SBMI does not intend to report all assays taken daily.

In light of the high-grade values in the assays, the Company has engaged Montana Technical University to help SBMI optimize an efficient recovery process flow sheet. The capital expenditures being made to the mill, funded by the recently-completed oversubscribed financing, will also assist in improving recoveries.

The mill, on permitted patented lands owned by SBMI, is close to completion. Electrical, piping and small fabrication items remain to be completed before commencement of an anticipated two-week trial period. During this two-week trial period SBMI will move roughly 1,500 tons of the lower-grade ore to the mill.

SBMI will move its two boom jumbo and mucker to the Buckeye Silver Mine in anticipation of completion of ongoing development and commencement of mining.

Please check the Company's website www.silverbulletmines.com

QA/QC

No standards, duplicates or blanks were used or the above 44 samples although management intends to include such checks in future assay programs. Management also intends occasionally send samples to an ISO-certified third party lab for confirmation of SBMI’s owns lab equipment and processes.

The samples analyzed by SBMI at its facility near Globe, Arizona were processed through the Lab Jaw Crusher, Lab Hammer Mill and Splitter Box into an aliquot. Most of the pulverized aliquot was mixed with a flux and flour combination and melted in a crucible at 1,850 degree Fahrenheit, with the remainder being logged and archived. Upon cooling, the poured melt was in the form of a metal button and slag, following which a bone ash cupel was utilized to eliminate the lead in the button to form a bead. The bead was then weighed, following which a solution of 6 to 1 distilled water to nitric acid was utilized to dissolve the silver in the bead at approximately 175 degrees Fahrenheit. A much more detailed description of the process and a picture of the assay lab can be found at https://www.silverbulletmines.com/qaqcassaylab.

The Qualified Person for this press release is Mr. Robert G. Komarechka, P.Geo., an independent consultant, who has reviewed and verified SBMI’s work referred to herein. Mr. Robert G. Komarechka, P.Geo. co-authored the NI43-101 compliant report on this property, delivered to the Company in January, 2021.

Finally, due to a typo, the Company under-reported the number of broker warrants issued as part of its recent financing. The correct number is 179,130.

For further information, please contact:

John Carter

Silver Bullet Mines Corp., CEO

cartera@sympatico.ca

+1 (905) 302-3843

Peter M. Clausi

Silver Bullet Mines Corp., VP Capital Markets

pclausi@brantcapital.ca

+1 (416) 890-1232

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to SBMI and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management’s current expectation of future events, and can be identified by words such as “believe”, “expects”, “will”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “continues” and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions, and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, SBMI will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, SBMI assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: the impact of SARS CoV-2 or any other global virus; reliance on key personnel; the thoroughness of its QA/QA procedures; the continuity of the global supply chain for materials for SBMI to use in the production and processing of ore; shareholder and regulatory approvals; activities and attitudes of communities local to the location of SBMI’s properties; risks of future legal proceedings; income tax matters; fires, floods and other natural phenomena; the rate of inflation; availability and terms of financing; distribution of securities; commodities pricing; currency movements, especially as between the USD and CDN; effect of market interest rates on price of securities; and, potential dilution. SARS CoV-2 and other potential global viruses create risks that at this time are immeasurable and impossible to define.

