Silver Elephant set to expand Manitoba nickel deposit

1 hour ago Resource World
Share this article

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. [ELEF-TSX; SILEF-OTCQX, 1P2N-FSE] said Friday January 21 that it has struck a deal with Victory Nickel Inc. [NI-CSE] to acquire the Minago Nickel Project in Manitoba’s Thompson nickel belt.

Victory Nickel Interim CEO Sean Stokes said the transaction would ultimately eliminate the company’s secured debt, give management the opportunity to restructure its unsecured debt and allow for continued participation in the upside of the Minago Project in terms of nickel and sandstone resources.

The Minago Project contains a sulphide nickel deposit known as the Nose deposit that was advanced to a feasibility level stage as an open pit mine operation in 2009 by Victory Nickel. According to former NI 43-101 compliant resource calculation, it contains a measured resource of 136.4 million lbs nickel and an indicated resource of 484 million lbs nickel. On top of that is an inferred resource of 170.4 millionlbs.

Silver Elephant said it has agreed to acquire the Minago Project from Victory Nickel for US$11.6 million, consisting of a US$6.7 million credit against certain secured debt owed by Victory Nickel to Silver Elephant at closing and US$5 million in Silver Elephant common shares to be issued over a one-year period.

Additionally, Silver Elephant will issue to Victory Nickel $2 million in Silver Elephant common shares should the price of nickel exceed US$10/lb for 30 consecutive business days occurring before December 31, 2023.

At closing, Silver Elephant will also subscribe for 40 million common shares of Victory Nickel at a price of $0.025 for a consideration of $1 million. Closing of the transaction is expected to occur on February 9, 2021.

Silver Elephant shares dropped slightly on the news, falling 1.2% or $0.005 to 41.5 cents on volume of 821,537. The shares trade in a 52-week range of 59 cents and 0.095.

Victory Nickel shares were unchanged at $0.02.

“The Minago acquisition immediately propels Silver Elephant to the forefront of the nickel sulphide mining space to supply much needed Class 1 nickel for long-range, high-intensity, fast charging NMC 811 (80% nickel, 10% manganese, 10% cobalt) cathode standard in lithium batteries to fuel mass electric vehicle (EV) adoption,” said Daniel Oosterman, VP Exploration and Canadian Operations.

He said EV penetration is expected to reach 22 to 30% by 2030 according to a recent research report by Ken Hoffman of Mckinsey & Co. Annual production of 30 million electric vehicles requires over 2.0 billion pounds of Class 1 nickel.


Share this article

More Stories

Great Bear Resources upsizes financing to $70 million

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Mountain Province/De Beers recover 6.51 million carats in 2020

4 hours ago Resource World

Highgold drills 11 metres of 8.6% zinc at Johnson Tract, Alaska

4 hours ago Resource World

Zonte identifies the largest magnetic anomaly to date on the Cross Hills IOCG Property.

5 hours ago Resource World

Abitibi Gold Belt: Canada’s primary source of gold

1 day ago Resource World

Genesis drills 8.9 metres of 13.46 g/t gold at Chevrier, Quebec

1 day ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Silver Elephant set to expand Manitoba nickel deposit

1 hour ago Resource World

Great Bear Resources upsizes financing to $70 million

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Mountain Province/De Beers recover 6.51 million carats in 2020

4 hours ago Resource World

Highgold drills 11 metres of 8.6% zinc at Johnson Tract, Alaska

4 hours ago Resource World

Zonte identifies the largest magnetic anomaly to date on the Cross Hills IOCG Property.

5 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.