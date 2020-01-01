Sitka drills 16 metres of 2.18 g/t gold at RC property, Yukon

Share this article

Sitka Gold Corp. [SIG-CSE; SITKF-OTCQB; 1RF-FSE] reported final assay results from five diamond drill holes (DDRCCC-21-016 through DDRCCC-21-020) from the company’s 2021 summer exploration program at its 100%-optioned RC gold project, Yukon Territory.

The company completed a 15-hole, 5,000 metre diamond drill program on the Saddle-Eiger zone at the RC Gold Project during the 2021 exploration season. Assay results from all 15 holes (DDRCCC-21-007 through DDRCCC-21-021) have now been received. DDRCCC-21-016 and -017 were drilled at the Eiger zone. Drill holes DDRCCC-21-018 through DDRCCC-21-020 were drilled at the Saddle Ridge zone approximately 750 metres east of the Saddle West zone where DDRCCC-21-021 (Hole 21) intersected 220.1 metres of 1.17 g/t gold from surface and 1,000 metres west of the Eiger zone.

All results for the 2021 summer drilling program have now been received and released. Mobilization for a 2022 winter diamond drill program at the Project is currently underway with drilling expected to start later this month to follow up on the results from Hole 21.

Drill hole DDRCCC-21-016 returned 12.0 metres of 1.18 g/t gold, including 0.38 metres of 18.10 g/ty gold and 25.0 metres of 0.56 g/t old. Hole DDRCCC-21-018 returned 7.0 metres of 1.52 g/t gold and 6.0 metres of 2.21 g/t gold. Hole DDRCCC21-019 returned 80.0 metres of 0.59 g/t gold, including 16.0 metres of 2.18 g/t gold, including 2.7 metres of 6.54 g/t gold, including 1.6 metres of 10.09 g/t gold, including 0.3 metres of 39.20 g/t gold and 4.0 metres of 1.10 g/t gold.

“We are very pleased with the results from our 2021 exploration program at the RC Gold Project. Drilling has continued to demonstrate that there is significant gold enrichment in this system along a wide, 2,000 metre long structural corridor of sheeted veining stretching from the Saddle West zone through the Saddle Ridge zone and on to the Eiger zone. Visible gold was also observed in DDRCCC-21-019 which coincided with a 0.3 metre intercept that returned over 1 ounce per tonne of gold and reflects what we believe to be a continuation of the high-grade gold corridor recently discovered in Hole 21 located over 700 metres away at the Saddle West zone. Our focus this winter will be on following up at the Saddle West zone and on the results from Hole 21,” stated Cor Coe, P.Geo., CEO and Director of Sitka.

The RC Gold Project consists of a 376 km2 contiguous district-scale land package in the newly road accessible Clear Creek, Big Creek, and Sprague Creek districts in the heart of Yukon’s Tintina Gold Belt and of the Tombstone Gold Belt.

Sitka Gold has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the RC, Barney Ridge, Clear Creek and OGI properties in Yukon and the Burro Creek Gold property in Arizona. Sitka owns a 100% interest in its Alpha Gold property in Nevada, its Mahtin Gold property in the Yukon and its Coppermine River project in Nunavut.

