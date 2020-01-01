Skeena drills 71.85 metres of 5.67 g/t AuEq at Eskay Creek

Share this article















Skeena Resources Ltd. [SKE-TSX; SKREF-OTCQX] reported additional diamond drill results from the Phase 2 campaign of definition and exploration drilling at the 100%-owned Eskay Creek Project located in the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia.

The Phase 2 infill program focused upon resource category conversions for the Pre-Feasibility Study on open-pit constrained resources is now complete. Six drill rigs are currently active at the project finalizing a 5,000-metre near-mine exploration program.

Eskay Creek infill drilling highlights from the 21B and 21C Zones include 22.23 g/t gold, 1,605 g/t silver (43.63 g/t AuEq) over 2.79 metres in hole SK-20-589; 20.92 g/t gold, 258 g/t silver (24.36 g/t AuEq) over 6.45 metres in hole SK-20-591; 8.50 g/t gold, 182 g/t silver (10.92 g/t AuEq) over 10.75 metres in hole SK-20-596; 5.74 g/t gold, 247 g/t silver (9.04 g/t AuEq) over 12.75 metres in hole SK-20-623; 5.38 g/t gold, 22 g/t silver (5.67 g/t AuEq) over 71.85 metres in hole SK-20-626; and 8.82 g/t gold, 25 g/t silver (9.15 g/t AuEq) over 25.50 metres in hole SK-20-627. Other drill holes returned equally encouraging assays. Refer to company press release for complete assays; some are still pending.

Intercepts from the completed Phase 2 program continue to demonstrate the tenor, continuity, and thickness of the pit-constrained resources in the 21C Zone at Eskay Creek. This is highlighted by the intercept of 5.38 g/t gold, 22 g/t silver (5.67 g/t AuEq) over 71.85 metres (SK-20-626) which confirms the continuity and grade modelled in this portion of the 21C Zone, and is corroborated by 8.82 g/t gold, 25 g/t silver (9.15 g/t AuEq) over 25.50 metrres in a flanking drill hole (SK-20-627).

Mineralization in this area is gold-dominant and is hosted within the footwall rhyolite with only minor grade contributions from silver. These drill holes are situated 75 metres north of previously reported 7.17 g/t gold, 146 g/t silver (9.12 g/t AuEq) over 49.60 metres (SK-20-579).

The Phase 1 and 2 drilling campaigns have successfully confirmed the spatial continuity and tenor of the mineralization of the Inferred resources defined by the company’s Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE).

