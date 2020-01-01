SKRR Expl’n drills 20.29 metres of 1.79 g/t gold at Manson Bay, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. [SKRR-TSXV; SKRRF-OTC; BO4-FSE] reported results from its 12-hole, 1,687.68-metre fall drill program on the 100%-owned Manson Bay gold project in the Trans-Hudson corridor, east-central Saskatchewan.

Ten holes targeted within the outlined historic Manson Bay Gold Zone over approximately 450 metres of strike, with the aim to confirm and expand upon historic results and two additional holes tested along strike to the south-west ~300 metres and 700 metres, respectively, of the southern extent of the Manson Bay Gold Zone. Ten holes intersected sulphide mineralization in multiple stacked sheared and brecciated zones, occasionally graphitic, returning significantly anomalous assays in widths ranging in width from 4.57 metres to 20.29 metres wide (down hole width).

Highlights reported are drill hole MB21001 that returned 2.14 g/t gold, 12.90 g/t silver, 0.13% lead, and 0.55% zinc over 10.23 metres (85.68-95.91m), including 3.07 g/t gold, 15.60 g/t silver, 0.16% lead, and 0.64% zinc over 6.20 metres (89.71-95.91m). Hole MB21002 returned 1.14 g/t gold, 9.49 g/t silver, 0.13% lead, and 0.79% zinc over 9.33 metres (99.57-108.90m). Hole MB21004 returned 1.79 g/t gold, 13.75 g/t silver, 0.20% lead, and 0.47% zinc over 20.29 metres (96.26-116.55m), including 4.01 g/t gold, 28.24 g/t silver, 0.42% lead, and 0.76%zinc over 7.75 metres (106.75-114.5m). Hole MB21006 returned 1.10 g/t gold, 21.05 g/t silver, 0.44% lead, and 0.93% zinc over 9.00 metres (41.0-50.00m). Hole MB21012 returned 0.74 g/t gold, 5.77 g/t silver, 0.06% lead, and 0.45% zinc over 14.42 metres (148.00-162.42m).

Anomalous assays results are coincident with sulphide mineralization occurring in disseminated and interstitial, to stringers, fracture fillings and occasionally semi-massive to massive blebs. Sulphides generally include 1% to 10% pyrite and pyrrhotite, and occasionally 1% – 2% sphalerite and rarely galena.

Sherman Dahl, CEO commented, “The Manson Bay results are exciting. SKRR is pleased to let all of our long-term investors and all new investors know that we are just getting started. In the last few years, we have done all that we set out to do with multiple discoveries. Even better is we start drilling again in January 2022 and will soon announce back-to-back drill programs at the Olson property along with going back to Manson Bay. Saskatchewan has so much to offer. The Trans Hudson Corridor is extremely well known, yet way underexplored. That is about to change. SKRR is not the only one dedicating serious resources to uncovering the mineral wealth of Saskatchewan, one of the world’s top jurisdictions.”

Ten of twelve drill holes completed during this program served to in-fill gaps in historic drilling as well as test down-dip extensions of historic intercepts of mineralization at the Manson Bay gold zone (SMDI #2280) where historic drilling by Hudbay Minerals (1985) and MinGold Resources (1987 to 1988) outlined a gold-rich and anomalous silver and base metals zone. Two additional drillholes completed in 2021 aimed to test conductors along-strike to the SW of the Manson Lake gold zone. Drillhole planning for this drill program relied on the results of field exploration activity conducted in the summer of 2021 as well as historic data.