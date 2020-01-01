SKRR Exploration: Revitalizing Gold Exploration in Saskatchewan

Share this article















A combination of declining worldwide gold reserves, geopolitical and economic instability, and rising gold prices has put in place the fundamental factors for a new and exciting gold mining market. SKRR Exploration Inc. [TSXV: SKRR], a Canadian junior mining company with Saskatchewan-based operations, is led by a team of decorated mining veterans who boast some of the longest cumulative experience in the region, deep regional mining exploration and project development expertise, and major mining discoveries to their credit. This all-star cast has the vision, experience, and track record to build an exploration powerhouse to capitalize on this dynamic market opportunity.

SKRR is exploring four projects within in the Trans Hudson Corridor, an emerging Canadian gold district in northern Saskatchewan where Ron Netolitzky and Ross McElroy have focused much of their distinguished mining careers. Both men have built a number of successful mines that have resulted in lucrative exits.

The geological formation known as the Trans Hudson Corridor runs from the Dakotas in the US, north through Saskatchewan, and veers east through the Flin Flon region of Manitoba, one of Canada’s most important mining districts, and then into Hudson’s Bay. Trans-Hudson is host to the venerable Homestake Mine in South Dakota, which has seen over 43.9 million ounces of gold pulled out of the ground, the Seabee and Santoy mines in northern Saskatchewan, and the Snow Lake and MacLellan mines in Manitoba.

The region as of late has been compared to the famed Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Eastern Ontario and Quebec. That region has produced roughly 200 million ounces of gold over the decades, and the Trans Hudson Corridor is expected to potentially be Canada’s next be gold district. The formation boasts robust grades and strong recovers, which results in low operating expenditures and moderate capital expenditure costs.

SKRR’s flagship project is the Leland Irving Property, which is situated in the Glennie Domain geological formation known for orogenic gold and volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) mineralization. The Glennie Domain hosts the Seabee Mill mine, Saskatchewan’s largest orogenic gold deposit, and is also in the vicinity of the Santoy Gold mine, another high grade and high margin operation. Gold mineralization has already been identified at several locations on the property, including grab samples measuring 32.8 g/t gold at the Leland Lake South Zone, and 60 g/t gold at the Simon/Irving Lake zone. A field work program is currently ongoing at the property.

In 2018, the Fraser Institute ranked Saskatchewan number three globally for mining investment, and in terms of the Institute’s policy perception index, Saskatchewan ranked first globally. Policy factors that affect investment decisions include taxation, environmental regime, legal, social responsibility and a host of other factors. Despite being one of the world’s most attractive mining-friendly jurisdictions, the province has been historically under explored for gold, seeing only 1% of gold exploration spend in Canada despite hosting over 200 major gold occurrences.

With just 26,666,424 shares outstanding (fully diluted) and a market capitalization of only $5.5 million, SKRR appears to offer a reasonable risk/reward scenario; particularly as the exploration programs are still in their early stages.

