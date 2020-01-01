Skyharbour drills 4 metres of 2.07% U3O8 at Moore project, Saskatchewan

Share this article

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. [SYH-TSXV; SYHBF-OTCQB] reported results of the final six holes from its 2021 summer/fall diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned Moore uranium project. The project comprises 35,705 hectares approximately 15 km east of the Denison Mines Corp. [DML-TSX; DNN-NYSE American] Wheeler River project, and is proximal to regional infrastructure for the Cameco Corp. [CCO-TSX; CCJ-NYSE] Key Lake and McArthur River operations in the Athabasca basin, Saskatchewan.

Drill hole ML21-19 extended the northern extent of the high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick East zone and intersected a broad zone of uranium mineralization consisting of 0.54% U 3 O 8 (triuranium octoxide) over 19.5 metres including 4.0 metres of 2.07% U 3 O 8 . Furthermore, plans for a coming, fully financed, minimum 2,500-metre winter drilling program are nearing completion with the program expected to commence shortly.

Highlights include the Maverick East zone hole ML21-19 that successfully intersected a wide interval of 19.5 metres of 0.54% U 3 O 8 from 269.5 metres to 289.0 metres downhole including 4.0 metres of 2.07% U 3 O 8 from 276.0 metres to 280.0 metres. This broad zone of uranium mineralization is hosted by clay-altered sandstone and graphitic pelitic gneiss straddling the unconformity. The hole was designed to test the updip edge of the Maverick East Zone northeast of previously reported hole ML20-05, which returned 9.5 metres of 0.23% U 3 O 8 .

Hole ML21-18 was drilled downdip of previously reported hole ML-47, which intersected 9.0 metres grading 0.30% U 3 O 8 . This hole intersected two zones of mineralization consisting of 0.11% U 3 O 8 over a 4.5-metre interval in graphitic pelitic basement rocks immediately below the unconformity at 277.4 metres and a second similar zone of mineralization grading 0.15% U 3 O 8 from 288.4 metres to 289.9 metres downhole in the basement rocks.

Other highlight drill results from the program include previously reported hole ML21-03, which returned 2.54% U 3 O 8 over 6.0 metres from 276.0 metres to 282.0 metres, including 6.80% U 3 O 8 over 2.0 metres, as well as hole ML21-13, which returned 0.99% U 3 O 8 over 5.7 metres from 270 metres to 275.7 metres, including an interval of 1.51% U 3 O 8 over 2.5 metres.

Plans for a coming minimum-2,500-metre winter drilling program are nearing completion with drilling planned for follow-up at the Maverick East zone and the Viper target area, which is along the 4.7-km Maverick structural corridor, as well as additional drilling at the relatively new Grid 19 target area. This fully financed program will commence shortly and will be the first of several planned drill programs this year.

Substantial portions of the 4.7-km-long Maverick corridor remain to be systematically drill tested leaving robust discovery potential along strike as well as at depth in the basement rocks.

The drill crew is currently establishing access to the new Grid 19 target area where highly prospective geochemistry and basement lithologies were intersected on the Slice Pond conductor.

Jordan Trimble, president and CEO, stated: “This was a very successful drill program at our Moore uranium project. In addition to discovering some of the highest-grade basement-hosted mineralization to date at the project, we continue to intersect wide intervals of continuous mineralization straddling the unconformity at the Maverick East zone. We also made significant progress at regional targets and plan to follow up on these findings in upcoming drill programs this year including a winter program slated to commence shortly.”

