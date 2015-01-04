SLAM Exploration discovers gold, copper mineralization at Shadow Lake, New Brunswick

17 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

SLAM Exploration Ltd. [SXL-TSXV] has identified a 20-km trend of gold and copper mineralization associated with volcanic and intrusive rocks on the Shadow Lake gold project located 30 km west of Saint John, New Brunswick.

The company has received assays grading up to 3.39% copper and 0.17% molybdenum for grab samples that were collected from a breccia zone during a follow-up visit to the Shadow Lake gold project. This copper-molybdenum breccia zone is located 2,000 metres northwest of the LLP vein where Company geologists had reported visible gold in 2 grab samples. These 2 samples returned assays of 31.50 g/t gold and 9.93 g/t gold respectively.

Previous workers traced this vein over a strike length of 150 metres and reported grab samples up to 54.9 g/t gold. In addition, they reported grab samples grading up to 70.4 g/t gold at one of six gold occurrences approximately 15 km east of the LLP vein. Assays are pending on 250 soil samples collected in the vicinity of these gold occurrences.

SLAM President Mike Taylor states, “This area has seen very little previous exploration and the Company plans to further delineate the size of these discoveries.”

The Shadow Lake Gold Project comprises six claims covering 3,782 hectares along a 20-km stretch of granitic and sedimentary rocks associated with the Fundy fault zone. The Fundy fault zone is the name for a series of regional fault structures cutting through SLAM’s Shadow Lake, Rogers Lake, Jake Lee and Highway claim groups. The discovery of gold mineralization in the vicinity of these faults is similar to recent gold discoveries by Newfound Gold Corp. along the Appleton and JBP faults as well as other structures in Newfoundland.

Exploration for gold along regional fault structures has resulted in significant gold discoveries in the mineral-rich province of New Brunswick. These include the Maisie gold vein system at SLAM’s wholly owned Menneval project. With gold and copper trends up to 20 km long, SLAM has identified an area with high potential for additional gold discoveries and acquired the Shadow Lake, Jake Lee, Rogers Lake and Highway projects. Gold assays are pending on 250 soil samples collected in the vicinity of the Shadow Lake gold occurrences.

These projects are associated with the Fundy fault zone and located in southwestern New Brunswick where Galway Metals recently announced a 2.3-million-ounce gold deposit at Clarence stream. Targeting critical elements as well as gold, the Company aggressively pursues new exploration opportunities such as the recently staked Highway project with has known occurrences of cobalt, copper, zinc and silver as well as gold. The company is evaluating the Cumberland Bay rare earth element (REE) project in central New Brunswick.


Share this article

More Stories

Trench Metals advances on Athabasca uranium news

16 hours ago Staff Writer

Aura Minerals completes Borborema feasibility study, Brazil

16 hours ago Staff Writer

Imperial Metals closes $16.8 million financing, shares rise

17 hours ago Staff Writer

First Phosphate samples up to 36.46% P2O5 at Larouche, Quebec

17 hours ago Staff Writer

Max Resource flying airborne geophysics at Cesar project, Colombia

17 hours ago Staff Writer

Eureka Lithium exploring Raglan West, Nunavik

17 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Trench Metals advances on Athabasca uranium news

16 hours ago Staff Writer

Aura Minerals completes Borborema feasibility study, Brazil

16 hours ago Staff Writer

Imperial Metals closes $16.8 million financing, shares rise

17 hours ago Staff Writer

First Phosphate samples up to 36.46% P2O5 at Larouche, Quebec

17 hours ago Staff Writer

Max Resource flying airborne geophysics at Cesar project, Colombia

17 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.