Snowline Gold drills 13.7 g/t gold over 3.6 metres at Einarson, Yukon

Snowline Gold Corp. [SGD-CSE; SNWGF-OTC] reported additional assay results from Phase I drilling at the Jupiter zone on its district-scale Einarson gold project in the Yukon Territory, Canada.

The highlight is Hole J-21-015, collared 153 metres northwest of previous holes J-21-010 to J-21-013. Hole J-21-015 intersected a large, sulphide-bearing quartz-carbonate vein assaying 13.7 g/t gold over 3.6 metres, including 25.2 g/t gold over 0.95 metres (true widths unknown). The hole was collared 153 metres northwest of recent high grade discovery holes.

Assay results were received for holes J-21-008, 014, 015 and most of 016 from Jupiter zone. Assays pending for five additional holes at Jupiter, including J-21-020 which intersected visible gold 1.1 km north of discovery holes within a 3-km gold-in-soil anomaly.

“We are excited to intersect additional high-grade gold mineralization in this significant step-out from our discovery holes,” said Scott Berdahl, CEO. “Jupiter is a blind target—it’s close to the surface but covered by thin overburden. We did not have a mineralized discovery outcrop to trench nor to drill, so our Phase 1 holes were somewhat random tests of a blind system. Nonetheless, these drill holes are regularly hitting gold, and this latest intersection further expands the footprint of known in-situ mineralization. We still have a lot to learn, and have yet to delineate the length, depth or even the breadth of the gold system. We are eagerly awaiting assay results from the remaining five holes at Jupiter, as well as all four holes from the Valley zone on our Rogue project.”

Holes J-21-008 and J-21-014 were drilled in the vicinity of earlier holes (J-21-001 to J-21-007 and J-21-009) and both intersected zones of altered siltstone, and minor mineralized quartz-carbonate veins. J-21-008 intersected quartz veins around a sulphide-bearing fault zone that assayed 1.28 g/t gold over 3.5 metres from 66.5 metres downhole.

J-21-014 intersected 3.29 g/t gold over 0.8 metres from 38.4 metres downhole. This interval also returned high antimony (127 ppm) relative to most other holes.

Drilling at Jupiter has so far tested only parts of a 1.1 km length within the roughly 3 km long gold-in-soil anomaly. The strongest assay results thus far are from the south end of this partially tested length and visible gold was encountered at its north end. The gold system remains open in all directions.

The company awaits assays on an additional five drill holes from Jupiter, including J-21-020 which contained visible gold, and other holes with encouraging zones of alteration, quartz-carbonate veins and/or sulphide mineralization.

Snowline also awaits assays for its four drill holes from the Valley zone on the nearby Rogue project. All four holes at Valley intersected trace amounts of visible gold in drill core. Valley is a reduced intrusion-related gold target that presents a bulk-tonnage gold exploration model.

Snowline Gold is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with a seven-project portfolio covering >100,000 ha. The company is exploring its flagship 72,000-ha Einarson and Rogue gold projects in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin.