Sokoman, Benton sample over 2.15% Li2O at Kraken, Newfoundland

Share this article

Sokoman Minerals Corp. [SIC-TSXV; SICNF-OTCQB] and Benton Resources Inc. [BEX-TSXV; BNTRF-OTC] have received additional assays confirming the discovery of several new parallel lithium-bearing dikes located 200 to 300 metres west-northwest and to the east and northeast of the main Kraken pegmatite discovery in Newfoundland.

The alliance collected 50 grab samples of which 17 contained significant spodumene grading from 0.23% lithium oxide to greater than 2.15% Li 2 O (overlimit assaying pending). These samples were collected from various large subcrop boulders and poorly exposed dikes ranging from one to three metres in width.

The alliance is pleased with the new results and has planned an inaugural diamond drilling program to start in the coming weeks. In addition, the alliance will also initiate a large regional till survey along the favourable 60 km long structural trend, which the alliance controls. The till survey results will assist with targeting and prospecting in early spring work programs.

The Kraken pegmatites are highly evolved pegmatite swarms in a geological environment similar to other large systems in the Appalachian belt, including the important deposits held by Piedmont Lithium Inc. in the Carolinas, Eastern United States, as well as in the geologically equivalent Avalonia project being advanced by Ganfeng Lithium in the Caledonides of Ireland.

Timothy Froude, PGeo, president and CEO of Soloman, stated: “We are thrilled with the latest assay results, which further expand the Kraken field of lithium-bearing pegmatites. The upcoming drill program will be instrumental in properly valuing the project with a view to potentially spinning out the asset if results are favourable.”

Stephen Stares, president and CEO of Benton, stated: “With continued discoveries of additional lithium-bearing dikes, we are very confident that our alliance has discovered something very special in Newfoundland. We are also very excited to initiate our upcoming maiden drill program that will assist us in furthering our understanding of the dimensions, size and grade of the main discovery area around the Kraken dike swarm.”

Sokoman recently entered into a strategic alliance with Benton Resources through three large-scale joint venture properties including Grey River gold, Golden Hope and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland. Sokoman now controls independently and through the Benton alliance over 150,000 hectares (greater than 6,000 claims, 1,500 km2), making it one of the largest landholders in Newfoundland.

Share this article