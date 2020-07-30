Sokoman drills 26.88 g/t gold over 5 metres at Moosehead

Share this article















Sokoman Minerals Corp. [SIC-TSXV; SICNF-OTCQB] reports that drilling at South Pond at its 100%-owned Moosehead Project in Newfoundland has returned near-surface high-grade gold values under the cluster of high-grade float sampled in July, 2020, which averaged 36.2 g/t gold (July 30, 2020, news release). Modelling indicates that the mineralization is the southern extension of the Western trend gold zone.

Rush assay results (metallics) from DDH MH-20-123 returned 5.0 metres averaging 26.88 g/t gold, including 2.15 metres at 60.59 g/t gold from 47.0 metres downhole.

Reported lengths are core lengths and are believed to be 80-90% of true thickness.

“We are very pleased to have located what we consider to be the in-situ source of the South Pond high-grade boulder cluster. Even more encouraging is that 3-D Leapfrog modelling indicates that the mineralization is on strike with and is the southern extension of the Western trend located 240 m to the northwest, with little drilling directly testing the intervening ground,” said Tim Froude, President and CEO. “Elsewhere on the property, extremely high-grade gold occurs in shoots or splays related to multiple subparallel structural zones that include the Eastern and Western trends. Along with mineralogical and textural similarities, comparable high-grade splays occur at the Fosterville gold mine in Australia. The results from MH-20-123 confirm the company’s belief that additional high-grade gold shoots or splays are likely associated with the main structures that extend through the Moosehead property. Additional drilling will be focused in this area in 2021,” he concluded.

Refer to company press release for complete assays.

After the Christmas a break, drilling will resume in January and continue until spring breakup. Target areas tested to date include the Western and Eastern trends (including footwall splay) and other exploration targets, including drill hole MH-20-123 at South Pond. Testing of the main trends as well as several other targets requiring winter access and/or ice-based drilling will commence in early 2021.

The Moosehead Project is located along the Trans-Canada Highway in north-central Newfoundland, on the same structural trend as the advanced Valentine Lake project (Marathon Gold), and adjacent to New Found Gold’s Queensway project.

Mineralization has been defined over a 500-metre strike length and a 200-metre vertical height and remains open, with high-grade drill results including 5.10 metres of 124.20 g/t gold (as in MH-18-39).

