Sokoman drills 4.70 metres of 18.60 g/t gold at Moosehead

11 hours ago Resource World

Diamond drilling on the Moosehead gold project in central Newfoundland. Source: Sokoman Iron Corp.

Share this article

Sokoman Minerals Corp. [SIC-TSXV; SICNF-OTCQB] reported drill results from the recently completed Phase 5 diamond drill program at its flagship Moosehead gold project in north-central Newfoundland, with the lower high-grade shoot continuing to deliver strong results.

The program extended both the upper main zone and the lower high-grade shoot to the north where the zones remain open and are now approximately 500 metres in strike length remaining open to depth.

A total of 4,619 metres was drilled in 17 holes targeting the lower high-grade shoot at the -200-metres vertical level, as well as near-surface mineralization in the upper main zone. The lower high-grade shoot reported strong results including 4.70 metres of 18.60 g/t gold, including 1.85 metres of 46.99 g/t gold as well as 9.50 metres of 5.70 g/t gold, including 1.70 metres of 29.19 g/t gold.

Tim Froude, President and CEO of Sokoman, said: “We are very happy with what we are seeing, especially with regards to the structure of the deposit. The Eastern Trend shows good continuity, continues to increase in strike length and remains open along strike to the north and south and to depth. As with most high-grade gold systems, variability of mineralization and gold grades are expected. We are eager to test holes to at least twice the current depth, to a 400-metre vertical level, and our next phase of drilling will be our most aggressive program to date. The Phase 6, 10,000-metre program, will be focused on testing the continuity of the zones, and deeper targets, while extending the strike length in 25-50 m increments.”

The Phase 6 program is expected to start sometime in August 2020, once the company has received all necessary permits.


Share this article

More Stories

Alamos drills new high-grade gold zones at Island Gold Mine; mill expansion planned

11 hours ago Resource World

Endeavour Silver Announces Robust Economics in the Final PFS on the Terronera Mine project in Jalisco State, Mexico

15 hours ago Resource World

Dynacor expands ore-processing business to Africa

15 hours ago Resource World

Clarity Gold mobilizes field crew to new BC prospects

17 hours ago Resource World

Gold outperformed in H1 as equities recovered

17 hours ago Resource World

Northern Vertex produces record 11,365 oz AuEq in fiscal Q4

2 days ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Sokoman drills 4.70 metres of 18.60 g/t gold at Moosehead

11 hours ago Resource World

Alamos drills new high-grade gold zones at Island Gold Mine; mill expansion planned

11 hours ago Resource World

Endeavour Silver Announces Robust Economics in the Final PFS on the Terronera Mine project in Jalisco State, Mexico

15 hours ago Resource World

Dynacor expands ore-processing business to Africa

15 hours ago Resource World

Clarity Gold mobilizes field crew to new BC prospects

17 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.