Sokoman drills 4.70 metres of 18.60 g/t gold at Moosehead

Share this article















Sokoman Minerals Corp. [SIC-TSXV; SICNF-OTCQB] reported drill results from the recently completed Phase 5 diamond drill program at its flagship Moosehead gold project in north-central Newfoundland, with the lower high-grade shoot continuing to deliver strong results.

The program extended both the upper main zone and the lower high-grade shoot to the north where the zones remain open and are now approximately 500 metres in strike length remaining open to depth.

A total of 4,619 metres was drilled in 17 holes targeting the lower high-grade shoot at the -200-metres vertical level, as well as near-surface mineralization in the upper main zone. The lower high-grade shoot reported strong results including 4.70 metres of 18.60 g/t gold, including 1.85 metres of 46.99 g/t gold as well as 9.50 metres of 5.70 g/t gold, including 1.70 metres of 29.19 g/t gold.

Tim Froude, President and CEO of Sokoman, said: “We are very happy with what we are seeing, especially with regards to the structure of the deposit. The Eastern Trend shows good continuity, continues to increase in strike length and remains open along strike to the north and south and to depth. As with most high-grade gold systems, variability of mineralization and gold grades are expected. We are eager to test holes to at least twice the current depth, to a 400-metre vertical level, and our next phase of drilling will be our most aggressive program to date. The Phase 6, 10,000-metre program, will be focused on testing the continuity of the zones, and deeper targets, while extending the strike length in 25-50 m increments.”

The Phase 6 program is expected to start sometime in August 2020, once the company has received all necessary permits.

Share this article













