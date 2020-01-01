Sokoman drills 14.55 g/t gold over 4.05 metres at Moosehead, Newfoundland

Share this article

Sokoman Minerals Corp.’s [SIC-TSXV; SICNF-OTCQB] 100%-owned Moosehead project in Newfoundland continues to deliver high-grade assay results, achieving a goal of expanding all mineralized zones along strike and to depth, while also connecting them.

Highlights include drill hole MH-21-323 that returned 4.05 metres of 14.55 g/t gold, including 1.15 metres of 57.99 g/t gold from 31.70 metres. Hole MH-21-335 returned 3.10 metres of 15.80 g/t gold, including 1.60 metres of 29.93 g/t gold from 92.90 metres. Hole MH-21-338 returned 5.80 metres of 7.05 g/t gold, including 2.40 metres of 15.43 g/t gold from 98.15 metres.

MH-21-335 and 338 are barge holes completed in the Main Eastern Trend. They increase confidence in the interpreted plunge of the high-grade gold shoots as we move north in the current drill program. MH-22-323 was completed in the 75 Zone that continues to demonstrate high-grade near-surface gold potential. The Phase 6 program is ongoing with 298 holes completed for a total of 51,000 m. The remaining holes in the expanded table below include holes completed last fall from numerous locations within the overall mineralized footprint (see table for target definition).

Tim Froude, President and CEO, said: “The 75 Zone and the Main Eastern Trend continue to deliver strong results and the gap between both zones has narrowed to 65 m. The modelling is clearly supporting our interpretation that the 75 Zone, or portions thereof, is a splay off of the Main Eastern Trend with a similar relationship that the Footwall Splay has with the Main Eastern Trend immediately to the north. Recent drill holes MH-21-346 returned 9.60 metres of 7.33 g/t gold, and MH-21-345 returned 4.75 metres of 20.75 g/t gold were completed where the Footwall Splay and Main Eastern Trend merge. Drilling until spring break-up will focus on the following areas: a section or fan of six to eight holes testing a deeper portion of the Main Eastern Trend approximately 125 metres north of and approximately 150 metres down the interpreted plunge of holes MH-21-345 and 346. There are only two widely-spaced holes in this area representing the northernmost holes at this elevation (250 m vertically) in the Eastern Trend. A second drill will test below the current known extent of the Main Eastern Trend approximately 125 metres down-dip of holes MH-21-345 and 346 at a vertical depth of approximately 250 metres where the Eastern Trend is completely open for expansion.”

The third drill has recently completed a fence of five holes targeting a combined magnetic and C horizon till anomaly (54 gold grains) 1 km southwest of the South Pond Zone. The area is inferred to sit along the main Valentine Lake shear zone which hosts Marathon Gold’s Valentine Lake gold project, that is about to commence mine construction.

Additional drilling will take place in the 253 Zone area where a subparallel structure carrying quartz veining and disseminated pyrite + arsenopyrite, first intersected in MH-21-253, returned assays of 7.5 metres of 0.31 g/t gold, 32 metres downhole, and 1.78 g/t gold over 1.40 metres 54.8 metres downhole. The rig will be flown to the east side of the structure to better facilitate targeting. The 253 Structure is interpreted to be several kilometres in length and has had minimal drilling.

