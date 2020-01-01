Solaris drills 1,000 metres of 0.81% CuEq at Warintza, Ecuador

Share this article















Solaris Resources Inc. [SLS-TSXV; SLSSF-OTCQB] reported the latest assay results from ongoing resource expansion drilling at its Warintza Project in southeastern Ecuador. A dynamic 3D model is available on the company’s website.

Highlights

Three additional holes at Warintza Central, as detailed below, have extended the drill defined envelope of high-grade mineralization to the north, northeast and south, with the highest-grade mineralization encountered in all holes starting at or near surface;

SLS-30 was collared in the western portion of the Warintza Central grid and drilled into a partially open volume to the north, returning 372 metres of 0.82% CuEq from surface, including 264 metres of 0.97% CuEq from 42 metres depth, extending mineralization in this direction.

SLS-31 was collared in the middle of Warintza Central and drilled into an entirely open volume to the southeast, returning 1,000 metres of 0.81% CuEq from near surface, including 768 metres of 0.90% CuEq from 44 metres depth, extending mineralization to the south in this area.

SLS-32, stepped out approximately 165 metres northeast beyond the northern limit of drilling and drilled vertically into an open volume, returning 618 metres of 0.48% CuEq from surface, including 372 metres of 0.64% CuEq from 46 metres depth, broadening the width of the zone to the north.

To date, 44 holes have been completed at Warintza Central with assays reported for 32 of these

Jorge Fierro, Vice President, Exploration, commented, “Warintza Central continues to expand, with the limits of the zone to the north, south and east yet to be found. Drilling planned over the coming months is focused on further extensional and step-out drilling, including establishing the potential link to the recently-discovered Warintza East zone, and discovery drilling at the other well-defined targets within the 7km x 5km Warintza cluster of porphyries.”

Solaris is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas.

