Solaris drills 722 metres of 0.69% CuEq at Warintza, Ecuador

Solaris Resources Inc. [SLS-TSXV; SLSSF-OTCQB] has released assay results from a series of additional holes from continuing resource growth and discovery drilling programs at its 100%-owned Warintza project in southeastern Ecuador.

A dynamic 3-D model is available on the company’s website and will be updated to incorporate the most recent results. Eastern extension drilling has increased the strike length of Warintza Central to 1,350 metres where it now overlaps the western limits of Warintza East.

Hole SLS-33 was drilled from Warintza Central into a partially open volume to the north, returning 722 metres of 0.69% copper equivalent (CuEq), including 426 metres of 0.85% CuEq from 46 metres in depth, infilling and extending mineralization to the north in this area.

SLS-34 was collared at the northeastern limit of Warintza Central and drilled east into an entirely open volume, returning 660 metres of 0.47% CuEq, including 242 metres of 0.67% CuEq from 52 metres in depth, significantly extending mineralization to the east where it now partially overlaps Warintza East.

SLSE-02, the second hole at Warintza East, was collared approximately 1,300 metres east of Warintza Central and drilled northwest toward SLS-34, returning 320 metres of 0.48% CuEq from surface within a broader interval of 1,160 metres assaying 0.25% CuEq, partially overlapping SLS-34.

Warintza East is the third major copper porphyry discovery within the Warintza cluster; each of the first two holes have returned long intervals of mineralization with the highest grades starting at or near surface reflecting the vertical zonation in the system.

Jorge Fierro, vice-president, exploration, said, “We are very proud to continue the great work of the late David Lowell with our first two holes confirming Warintza East as the third major copper porphyry discovery within the seven km by five km Warintza porphyry cluster. Our drilling fleet has now been fully reoriented to pursue an aggressive growth strategy via stepout and extensional drilling as we prepare to test our next targets for further discoveries.”

