Solaris drills 915 metres of 0.56% CuEq at Warintza project, Ecuador

Solaris Resources Inc. [SLS-TSXV; SLSSF-OTCQB] reported assay results from a series of additional holes from continuing mineral resource growth and discovery drilling programs at its 100%-owned Warintza project in southeastern Ecuador.

Five additional holes reported in this press release have expanded the dimensions of Warintza Central to the south and southeast where it remains open, with the highest-grade intervals within each hole starting at or near surface.

SLS-37 was collared in the middle of the Warintza Central grid and drilled vertically into a partially open volume near surface, returning 868 metres of 0.58% CuEq from 28 metres depth. Further drilling from this platform will target northern and southern extensions of the zone

SLS-38 was collared at the northeastern limit of the grid and drilled east into an open volume, returning 244 metres of 0.70% CuEq from 58 metres depth, within a broader interval of 822 metres of 0.35% CuEq that included dilution from a weakly-mineralized mafic intrusive.

SLS-39 was collared on the eastern side of the grid and drilled into a partially open volume to the southeast, returning 915 metres of 0.56% CuEq, including 368 metres of 0.73% CuEq from 90 metres depth, with the last 10 metres of the hole grading 0.61% CuEq, suggesting further potential to the southeast.

SLS-40 was collared at the southeastern limit of the grid and drilled into a partially open volume to the southeast, returning 1,048 metres of 0.46% CuEq from surface, including 382 metres of 0.64% CuEq from 50 metres depth, extending mineralization to the southeast where it remains open.

SLS-41 was collared in the middle of the Warintza Central grid and drilled into an open volume to the southeast, returning 592 metres of 0.52% CuEq from surface, including 496 metres of 0.58% CuEq, extending mineralization to the south where it remains open.

To date, 55 holes have been completed at Warintza Central with assays reported for 41 of these.

Maiden drilling results are expected in January from Warintza South, a target defined by a high conductivity anomaly measuring 2.5km x 2.0km x 0.7km and overlapping copper and molybdenum anomalies where exposed at surface.

Jorge Fierro, Vice President, Exploration, commented: “These latest results continue to expand the dimensions of Warintza Central to the south and southeast where it remains open. Our next series of holes will target extensions to the north and northeast. In January, we are looking forward to the results of the first-ever drilling at Warintza South, where we are targeting the fourth major discovery within the 7km x 5km cluster of copper porphyries on this property.”