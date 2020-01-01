Soma Gold pours gold – gets robbed

Share this article















Soma Gold Corp. [SOMA-TSXV; PRSRF-OTC; A144YF1-WKN], formerly Para Resources, reports that a robbery occurred at its 100%-owned La Ye mine in El Bagre, Colombia, on June 10.

An armed group of individuals entered the mine site after a gold pour but before the doré bar was transported by helicopter to the refinery in Medellin. No employee was injured during the theft but the thieves were able to steal a doré bar of 475 equivalent gold ounces. The police and Colombian military have been to site and an active investigation is under way. The gold was insured and the company expects a full recovery.

Javier Cordova, CEO of Soma Gold, stated: “The thieves took advantage of a change in the protocols during the transition as a result of the recent acquisition of Operadora by Soma. New protocols and a full security review have been instituted.”

Soma Gold owns two adjacent mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia with a combined milling capacity of 675 tonnes per day. The La Ye mine is currently operating and producing and the El Limon mine and mill are schedules to begin operating in Q1 2021. Internally generated funds will be used to finance a regional exploration program.

