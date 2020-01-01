Sonoro drills 45.72 metres of 0.972 g/t gold at Cerro Caliche

2 hours ago Resource World
Sonoro Gold Corp. [TSXV-SGO; OTCQB-SMOFF; FRA-23SP] reported  that assay results from an additional 20 reverse-circulation (RC) drill holes at its Cerro Caliche Project in Sonora State, Mexico include several of the best gold grade intercepts recorded to date on the property.  The company expects that these results will contribute to establishing a significant addition to Cerro Caliche’s existing 201,000 AuEq inferred resource estimate.

This group of drill holes successfully enlarged the northwest and southeast extensions of the higher-grade mineralization at the now 450-metre long Buena Suerte Zone, which remains open along strike to the northwest and southeast, in addition to extending the strike length of the premier Japoneses mineralized body.

The Japoneses increase, which occurred at the northerly Buena Vista and El Boludito extensions and the southerly extension at Cuervos, now demonstrate a continuous strike length of 1.3 km. As in each of the previous 107 drill holes, all 20 of the current group of drill holes encountered reportable mineralization.  Assay highlights include the following key intercepts.

At Buena Suerte, SCR-109 successfully tested for a potential northwestern extension along strike and intercepted 45.72 metres averaging 0.97 g/t gold, from 3.05 to 48.77 metres,  including 15.24 metres averaging 2.1 g/t gold. Hole SCR-124 tested for the Buena Suerte Zone’s extension along strike to the southeast and intercepted 6.09 metres averaging 3.99 g/t gold, beginning at 71.63 metres, including 3.04 metres averaging 7.80 g/t gold.  SCR-127, which is located near the middle of the zone, intercepted 10.67 metres averaging 0.96 g/t gold, including 1.52 metres averaging 2.81 g/t gold.

Drilling at the Buena Vista Zone confirms that it represents the uninterrupted northwesterly extension component of the Japoneses Zone and it remains open along strike to the northwest. Multiple intercepts demonstrate mineralization to over 80 metese depth with deeper potential:

SCR-110 intercepted 12.19 metres averaging 0.94 g/t gold, including 6.1 metres averaging 1.47 g/t gold. SCR-112 returned 27.43 metres of 0.48 g/t gold. SCR 118 returned 19.81 metres of 0.57 g/t gold, including 1.53 metres of 2.34 g/t gold. At the northernmost extension of the Japoneses Zone, Hole SCR-111 at El Boludito intercepted 1.52 metres averaging 2.26 g/t gold and 34.5 g/t silver. Refer to company press releases for all assays.


