Sonoro Gold samples 14.3 g/t gold at Cerro Caliche, Mexico

Sonoro Gold Corp. [SGO-TSXV; SMOFF-OTCQB] reported additional assays from the continuing surface sampling program at the 100%-optioned Cerro Caliche gold project, Sonora state, Mexico. A total of 275 new samples were assayed, bringing the total for the current sampling program to 1,567 samples over four mineralized corridors.

The new results further confirmed material extensions of up to 750 metres over two southern linear structural corridors at the Buena Suerte and El Colorado zones. Sampling results also revealed oxide gold mineralized “windows” among the two southern structural corridors. The windows were accessed via recently built road cuts and drill site excavations and future sampling will investigate potential continuation and extensions.

Surface rock samples were collected from several well-defined vein and gold mineralized structures by channel sampling perpendicular across measured veins and wall rocks with sample lengths ranging from 0.4 to 2.0 metres. Assay results from 17 samples returned grades between 2.5 and 14.3 g/t gold.

Analysis of approximately 284 surface samples collected during the current program from the El Colorado/La Ventana and Buena Suerte/San Quintin corridors confirm the southern extensions of the vein trends with numerous parallel sheeted veins and quartz veinlet stockwork. All samples were given equal weighting.

Sample highlights from the El Colorado/La Ventana Corridor:

Window A, approximately 100 x 130 metres along strike, with 39 samples averaging 0.36 g/t gold and 0.6 g/t silver, including one sample grading 8.6 g/t gold.

Window B, approximately 300 x 280 metres along strike, with 39 samples averaging 0.63 g/t gold and 4.8 g/t silver, including one sample grading 4.9 g/t gold over 1 metre and another sample grading 3.7 g/t gold over 1.2 metres.

Window C, approximately 300 x 50 metres oriented northeast perpendicular to the northwest-oriented regional vein trends, with 51 samples averaging 0.76 g/t Agold and 1.9 g/t silver.

Sample highlights from the Buena Suerte/San Quintin Corridor:

Window D, a teardrop-shaped area at the Buena Suerte vein zone extension 350 metres in length by a width ranging from 40-80 metres, with 61 samples averaging 0.65 g/t gold and 18.5 g/t silver.

Window E, approximately 220 x 100 metres along strike, with 94 samples averaging 0.28 g/t gold and 1.3 g/t silver, including one sample grading 2.7 g/t gold.

Outside of the targeted windows, sample assays from a vein considered to be the Hanging Wall of the Cabeza Blanca vein (located between windows B and D), returned 1.2 metres averaging 10.8 g/t gold. This vein is hosted in the rhyolitic intrusive rock and is mostly soil covered. Almost 1 km east of window D, sample assays from a 1-metre vein located near the Cuervos vein returned 7.5 g/t gold.

The remaining samples were collected from more widespread areas northeast and east of the southern extensions. Samples results from this region are generally encouraging and the eastern La Espanola corridor is another priority target. Mapping and sampling are currently underway at La Espanola to quantify the size of the exposed vein. Four prior drill holes intersected the vein including previously announced scout hole SCR-068 which was drilled in 2019 and which intercepted 6.179 g/t AuEq over 3.05 metres and 1.327 g/t AuEq over 9.14 metres.

Mel Herdrick, VP of Exploration noted, “With this latest round of mapping-sampling information, new priority drill targets have been identified, increasing management’s confidence the next drilling campaign may extend gold mineralization to the south.”

Kenneth MacLeod, President and CEO, added, “With the continuing success of the surface sampling program in areas that had not been previously explored, we are confident that mineralization at Cerro Caliche will continue to expand with the reverse circulation drill program scheduled to restart in the fall.”

