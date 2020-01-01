SPC Nickel drills 10.5 metres of 3.15% NiEq at Janes Project, Sudbury

Share this article















SPC Nickel Corp. [SPC-TSXV] reported partial assay results from the drill program at its Janes nickel-copper-platinum-group-metals project located in Sudbury, Ontario. The program focused on defining the extent and continuity of the high-grade Trench 1 mineralization and consisted of 16 short, closely spaced drill holes.

Assay results from the first hole have been completed. Drill hole JP-21-001 returned 10.50 metres of 0.46% nickel, 0.93% copper, 0.57 g/t platinum, 3.68 g/t palladium, 0.38 g/t gold, 3.10 g/t silver and 4.63 g/t 3E PGM for 3.15% NiEq, 6.12g/t PdEq and 5.57% CuEq, including 9.00 metres of 0.51% nickel, 1.04% copper, 0.63 g/t platinum, 4.04 g/t palladium, 0.43 g/t gold, 3.41 g/t silver and 5.10 g/t 3E PGM, for 3.48% NiEq, 6.76 g/t PdEq and 5.57% CuEq.

Grant Mourre, CEO, commented, “We are delighted to have received results for the first hole from the Trench 1 drill program at Janes. Drilling is so far validating the high-grade nature of the mineralization that was observed at surface in a recent channel sample program. We feel the property has potential for both near-surface PGM-rich mineralization as well as high-grade massive nickel mineralization at depth. The company will initially focus on evaluating the near-surface economic potential of the property and later transition to evaluating the potential to host massive sulphide mineralization. We are encouraged with the progress to date and look forward to reporting the results of the remaining 15 holes as they become available.”

The Trench 1 drill program consisted of 16 holes ranging in depth from 27 to 51 metres that tested an area measuring approximately 75 metres by 45 metres. Results from the first hole are presented in the attached table while the remaining holes are being processed with results expected over the next three to four weeks.The Trench 1 drill program is designed to test the lateral and vertical continuity of the mineralized zone that is exposed at surface in a 35-metre-by-30-metre mineralized outcrop. Earlier this year, SPC Nickel completed a channel sampling program at the Trench 1 showing that returned 2.25 g/t palladium, 0.41 g/t platinum, 0.26 g/t gold, 1.09% copper and 0.50% nickel over 22 metres.

SPC Nickel Corp. is a new Canadian public corporation focused on exploring for Ni-Cu-PGMs within the world-class Sudbury mining camp. The company is currently exploring its key 100-per-cent-owned exploration projects Aer-Kidd and Lockerby East, both located in the heart of the historic Sudbury mining camp, and holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Janes project ~50 km northeast of Sudbury.

Share this article













