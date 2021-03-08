SPC Nickel starts trading on TSX Venture Exchange

Share this article















SPC Nickel Corp. [SPC-TSXV] began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on March 8, 2021. This follows the completion of all filing requirements and the related $7.82 million private placement announced on December 15, 2020.

SPC Nickel Corp. is a new public battery metals exploration company focused on exploring for nickel and copper, as well as precious metals on its wholly owned Aer-Kidd and Lockerby East Projects located within the world-class Sudbury Mining Camp and on its prospective grassroots exploration project (Janes) located within the Sudbury Mining District in northern Ontario.

SPC Nickel has a proven management team and Board with strong exploration, development and operations skills, as well as capital markets experience. The company is well positioned to take advantage of the forecasted growth in the Battery (Ni) and Green Metals (Cu, Pt, Pd) markets. IT is one of a limited number of junior exploration companies with assets located in the world-class Sudbury Mining Camp.

Its two advanced-staged exploration projects (Aer-Kidd, Lockerby East) are located adjacent to producing mines, past-producing mine and major development projects within the Sudbury Mining Camp and an option on a prospective grassroots exploration project (Janes) within the Sudbury Mining District.

SPC Nickel is well financed with an aggressive exploration program planned for 2021.

Grant Mourre, CEO and President, said, “This announcement represents a significant milestone for SPC, our team, and our shareholders as we launch a new Ni-Cu-PGM company focused on making a discovery within the world-class Sudbury Mining Camp. We believe that the company’s exploration assets, in particular our flagship Aer-Kidd Project, have potential to host high-grade, high-value Ni-Cu-PGM mineralization. We plan on immediately initiating an aggressive $3.6 million exploration program at Aer-Kidd and look forward to steady news flow going forward. SPC’s goal is to build and grow into a pre-eminent North American nickel exploration company while also returning value to our shareholders through discovery.”

The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Janes Project located approximately 50 km northeast of Sudbury. The Aer-Kidd Project is strategically located between two world class assets: the producing Totten Mine (Vale) and the large, high-grade Victoria development Project (KGHM).

