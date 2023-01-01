Standard Uranium reviews Canary Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Share this article

Standard Uranium Ltd. [TSXV-STND; OTCQB-STTDF; FSE-9SU] provided an update on exploration activities planned for the 7,302-hectare Canary Project under a three-year earn-in option agreement with Mamba Exploration Limited. Under the option agreement, Mamba can earn a 75% interest in the project by funding $6M in exploration expenditures over three years, with the inaugural drill program planned for spring 2024.

The company announced that planning for the inaugural drill program on the project is nearing completion with the engagement of key vendors for the planned Spring/Summer exploration program at the project, situated in the prolific eastern Athabasca Basin.

Highlights – Key Vendors Secured: The company has engaged drill and helicopter contractors for the inaugural Spring 2024 drill program slated to begin early-May.

Robust & Shallow Drill Targets: Drill plans comprise helicopter-supported diamond drilling focused on high-priority unconformity-related uranium targets refined by geophysical work completed by the Company in 2022. Ideal unconformity target zones on the Project lie within approximately 200-300 metres below surface.

Fully Funded: Mamba has secured funding for the inaugural drill program at Canary on the east side of the Basin, contributing towards year-one expenditure requirements under the option agreement.

“Our exploration thesis and targeting strategy in eastern Athabasca uranium district had been bolstered by the high-quality geophysical surveys and interpretations we have completed in preparation for this inaugural program,” said Sean Hillacre, President & VP Exploration for the Company. “Our technical team and partners at Mamba are excited to begin drilling the robust targets identified on Canary for the first time, exploring for shallow high-grade1 unconformity-related uranium mineralization.”

The company considers uranium mineralization with concentrations greater than 1.0 wt% U 3 O 8 to be “high-grade”.

The company completed a high-resolution ground DC/IP survey on the project in 2022, providing valuable structural and lithological information in the area to identify conductive bodies and potential fault systems. Significant resistivity-low anomalies are present along the northern conductor on the project, potentially representing substantial hydrothermal alteration zones in the sandstone and proximal to basement conductors.

Additionally, legacy GeoTEM data defining the southeastern EM corridor on the project is directly comparable to the response and scale of the GeoTEM conductor which hosts the Roughrider/J-zone uranium deposits futher to the south. Highly anomalous geochemistry and favorable alteration was returned from historical drill hole CRK-137 along the southeastern conductor, providing an exceptional follow-up target. The project is drill-ready with multiple overlapping geophysical anomalies having been identified on the property, coinciding with previously identified conductive corridors and anomalous historical drill results.

Standard Uranium is a uranium exploration company and emerging project generator poised for discovery in the world’s richest uranium district. The Company holds interest in over 209,867 acres (84,930 hectares) in the world-class Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Since its establishment, Standard Uranium has focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of Athabasca-style uranium targets with a view to discovery and future development.

Standard Uranium has successfully completed four joint venture earn in partnerships on their Sun Dog, Canary, Atlantic and Ascent projects totaling over $31M in work commitments over the next three years from 2024-2027.

Standard Uranium’s Davidson River Project, in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, comprises ten mineral claims over 30,737 hectares. Davidson River is highly prospective for basement-hosted uranium deposits due to its location along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries. However, owing to the large project size with multiple targets, it remains broadly under-tested by drilling. Recent intersections of wide, structurally deformed and strongly altered shear zones provide significant confidence in the exploration model and future success is expected.

Standard Uranium’s eight eastern Athabasca projects comprise 30 mineral claims over 32,838 hectares. The eastern basin projects are highly prospective for unconformity related and/or basement hosted uranium deposits based on historical uranium occurrences, recently identified geophysical anomalies, and location along trend from several high-grade uranium discoveries.

Standard Uranium’s Sun Dog project, in the northwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is comprised of nine mineral claims over 19,603 hectares. The Sun Dog project is highly prospective for basement and unconformity hosted uranium deposits yet remains largely untested by sufficient drilling despite its location proximal to uranium discoveries in the area.

