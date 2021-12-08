Stellar AfricaGold drills 2.9 g/t gold over 16 metres at Namarana, Mali

Share this article

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. [SPX-TSXV; STLXF-OTC; 6YP1-FSE] reported first results from the trenching program at its Namarana gold project in Mali, West Africa.

Stellar has received encouraging results from the trenching program at Stellar’s 100%-owned Namarana gold project. The first trench across site T4, designated trench T4-2, returned assay results including intervals of 2.9 g/t gold over 16 metres (including 6.4 g/t gold over 3 metres, including 12.15 g/t gold over 1 metre) and 1.5 g/t gold over 7 metres.

Eleven trenches have been completed to date: five trenches on site No. T4, four trenches on site No. T3 and two trenches on site No. T6. Based on visual inspection during channel sampling, all trenches at the T4 site appear to intersect the main sheared zones and the large quartz vein system that bisects the Namarana permit and found in trench T4-2.

Although T3 site is a different system with sheared zones parallel to and located 500 metres to the west of the T4 site, the system at the T3 site show the same geological and structural particularities, namely large primary quartz veins with associated mineralized quartz stringers. The samples from all trenches at sites T4 and T3 have been sent to the laboratory for assay and the results are pending.

“I am very encouraged by the assay results from this first trench,” said Stellar’s vice-president of exploration, Maurice Giroux. “And given that all of the trenches to date have hit the mineralized quartz zone I am keenly awaiting those assay results. It is an exciting time for Stellar.”

Trench T4-2 is the first of five trenches mechanically dug to a depth of four metres across the structure at site No. 4.. The trench is 66 metres long and intersected three gold-mineralized zones. The trench was channel sampled along the entire length and 66 samples were sent to SGS Laboratory for priority processing in Bamako to ensure a rapid return of assay results enabling the exploration team to better orientate the remainder of the trenches across T4.

Within trench T4-2, the main structure is a large gold-mineralized quartz vein injected in a sheared zone oriented north 130 degrees. This main structure cuts diagonally at N1300 across the entire Namarana property over a distance of more than five kilometres. All artisan mine sites identified by Stellar and labelled as sites No. 4, No. 6, No. 5, No. 2 and No. 9 will be trenched in this program, and all are closely associated to that primary quartz vein structure.

Assays from the initial prospecting and sampling program from those artisan sites assayed positively for gold. During that program a total of 172 grab samples were taken along the 130-degree structure of which 25 samples returned gold grades higher than 0.30 g/t and 13 returned grades ranging between 1.23 g/t gold and 5.7 g/t gold.

The gold showings at those artisan mine sites are closely associated to and located along a major northwest-southeast structure at the contact of Diorite intrusion. Gold mineralization was found principally in quartz veins filling extension structures of second generation, most probably created during the emplacement of the diorite intrusion creating a favourable environment to the circulation of mineralized fluids.

On December 8, 2021, Stellar’s 100%-owned Mali subsidiary, Stellar Pacific Mali SARL, was awarded the Namanara exploration permit, a 52 km2 area located 130 km northwest of Bamako in the Kankaba Circle of the Koulikoro district. This award of a full exploration permit followed an earlier short-term ‘look-see’ exploration authorization.

During the term of the ‘look-see’ authorization an extensive reconnaissance program was conducted over the Namarana permit area. A total of 11 artisan mine sites were visited, mapped and sampled.

Due to a lack of encouraging results from 2021 exploration Stellar has determined not to seek renewal of the Prikro permit in Cote d’Ivoire. The company continues to pursue three permits pending in Cote d’Ivoire.

Stellar’s principal exploration project is its gold discovery at the Tichka Est gold project in Morocco, a grouping of seven permits covering an area of 82 km2. The Tichka Est property lies within the High Atlas Western Domain about 80 km south-southwest of Marrakech. The area is accessible year-round by road to the village of Analghi located near the mineralized gold zone. Stellar also holds the Namarana gold project in Mali and three permits pending in Cote d’Ivoire.

