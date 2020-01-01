Superior Gold intersects 56.3 g/t gold over 15.10 metres at Plutonic gold mine

Share this article















Superior Gold Inc. [SGI-TSXV; SUPGF-OTC] announced results from the continuing underground diamond drill program focused on reserve and resource expansion at its 100%-owned Plutonic gold mine in Western Australia. The drilling targeted potential extensions to the gold mineralization within the Indian Zone.

Results are provided for 19 drill holes for a total of more than 1,855 metres of drilling.

Highlights:

• Seventeen intersections encountered more than 5 g/t gold.

• Seven intersections encountered more than 10 g/t gold.

• Three intersections encountered more than 20 g/t gold.

• One intersection encountered more than 50 g/t gold.

The drilling was focused on the area to the northwest of the Indian Zone within an area that extends approximately 500 metres between the Indian and Baltic zones, which has yet to be fully drill tested.

Chris Bradbrook, President and CEO, stated: “We are extremely pleased with these drill results, which we believe continue to illustrate the potential to extend and connect the Indian and Baltic zones, expand resources and extend mine life. The intersection of 56.3 g/t gold over 15.10 metres is our most significant intersection to date since we acquired the Plutonic gold operations, and was encountered more than 50 metres from the existing resource outline. The drilling was completed over a strike length of approximately 200 metres and a vertical extent of more than 100 metres. Mineralization remains open both up and down-dip and along strike, resides close to existing infrastructure, and is only approximately 600 metres from surface. The Indian and Baltic zones are key components of our five-year underground life-of-mine plan that was announced in October, 2019. These results illustrate the potential to extend this plan well beyond the initial five years.”

Key intersections included 6.5 g/t gold over 13.40 metres, including 20.6 g/t over 1.00 metre and 11.9 g/t over 5.30 metres in hole UDD22003. Hole UDD22011 returned 56.3 g/t gold over 15.10 metres. Hole UDD22013 returned 10.2 g/t gold over 7.10 metres, including 18.3 g/t over 3.80 metres. Refer to company press release for compete assays results.

The Plutonic gold operations include the Plutonic gold mine and central mill, the Hermes open-pit gold projects, and an interest in the Bryah basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic gold operations.

