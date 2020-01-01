Talisker drills 38.01 g/t gold over 1.55 metres at Bralorne, British Columbia

Share this article

Talisker Resources Ltd. [TSK-TSX; TSKFF-OTCQB] reported further high-grade results from the Bralorne West area highlighted by 38.01 g/t gold over 1.55 metres and 13.43 g/t gold over 1.70 metres at its 100%-owned flagship Bralorne gold project near Gold Bridge about 160 km north of Vancouver, British Columbia.

The holes in this release are located within the Bralorne West block. The principal targets were the 101 and 55HW and 55 veins. Hole SB-2021-100 intersected 38.01 g/t gold over 1.55 metres (55HW Vein) and 13.43 g/t gold over 1.70 metres (101 Vein). This increases the total intersects on the 101 Vein to 53 and on the 55HW to 50.

Hole SB-2021-102 intersected 7.50 g/t gold over 1.50 metres (55HW Vein) and 6.63 g/t gold over 2.15 metres (55 Vein). This increases the total intersects on the 55 Vein to 54.

Talisker drilling to date at the Bralorne Gold Project has produced 287 vein intersections with a combined weighted average diluted grade of 8.36 g/t gold over an average intersection length of 1.85 metres.

Matt Filgate, Vice President, Corporate Development, commented, “We continue to deliver on high-grade vein intersects within the Bralorne West Block. This release continues to re-affirm the continuity of high grade ore shoots within the modelled veins. We will be updating the market on the progress of our maiden resource within the coming weeks.”

Eight diamond drills are now operating at the Bralorne Gold Project. A total of 119,298 metres (237 holes) has been drilled since Talisker initiated drilling at the Bralorne Gold Project in February 2020. Currently, there are 8,042 samples at the assay laboratory, which are expected to be received by the company shortly. All reported drill assay results are available on the company website.

Talisker’s projects include two advanced-stage projects, the Bralorne Gold Complex and the Ladner Gold Project, both advanced-stage projects with significant exploration potential from historical high-grade producing gold mines, as well as its Spences Bridge Project, where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfield projects.

