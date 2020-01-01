Talisker drills 62.05 metres of 1.98 g/t gold at Bralorne project, British Columbia

Share this article















Talisker Resources Ltd. [TSK-TSX; TSKFF-OTCBB] reported assay results from drill hole SB-2021-069 at its 100%-owned flagship Bralorne gold project 160 km north of Vancouver, British Columbia. Hole SB-2021-069 is the second step-out hole located 600 metres to the northwest of previously released hole (SB-2021-025) and 400 metres from released holes SB-2021-26, 40, 48 and 55 targeting newly discovered bulk-tonnage mineralization at Pioneer.

Hole SB-2021-069 intersected 1.98 g/t gold over 62.05 metres from 399.0 to 461.05 metres. Additional intercepts up-hole from the main intercept include 62.60 g/t gold over 0.5 metres within 5.65 g/t gold over 8.40 metres between 158.0 and 166.4 metres on the 222 vein.

Hole SB-2021-069 is located 400 metres along strike to the northwest from previously released holes SB-2021-026 (1.17 g/t gold over 106.75 metres), SB-2021-040 (1.02 g/t gold over 114.15 metres), SB-2021-048 (one g/t gold over 116.25 metres) and SB-2021-055 (0.68 g/t gold over 51.50 metres and 0.87 g/t gold over 34.55 metres), which together confirmed a 1.1-km vertical panel of mineralization from surface.

Hole SB-2021-069 is located 600 metres along strike to the northwest from previously released hole SB-2021-025 that intercepted 1.36 g/t gold over 68.9 metres within 0.8 g/t gold over 220 metres.

Step-out hole SB-2021-063, drilled 400 metres to the northwest of hole SB-2021-025, is expected to be released to market shortly. Step-out hole SB-2021-072, drilled 800 metres northwest of hole SB-2021-025, is being processed at the lab with results expected shortly.

“We are very pleased with the increasing grade in the results received from hole 69 now confirming 100-gram-metre intercepts over 600 metres along strike,” stated Terry Harbort, president and CEO. “We are eagerly awaiting results from hole 72, which we believe will confirm this consistent near surface mineralization for a total strike length of 800 metres.”

A total of 58,221 metres consisting of 101 holes have been drilled this year out of a planned and fully financed 100,000-metre diamond drill program. Since acquiring the asset and commencing drilling in February, 2020, Talisker has drilled 80,401 m consisting of 137 holes. Five drill rigs are currently active at the Bralorne gold project. There are currently 28 holes consisting of 11,579 samples at the assay laboratory, and the results are expected to be received by the company shortly.

