Talisker finds bulk-tonnage gold at Bralorne Project

Talisker Resources Ltd. [TSK-TSX; TSKFF-OTCQB] announced on Tuesday February 2 that the confirmation of near-surface bulk tonnage gold mineralization at its Bralorne Gold Project in southern British Columbia.

The Bralorne mine complex was one of the highest-grade and longest producing gold mines in British Columbia. It operated for over 50 years. The complex consisted of three mines – Bralorne, Pioneer, and King – which produced 4.2 million ounces of gold at an average recovered grade of 17.7 g/t. Production ceased in 1971 due to the low gold price at the time.

When Talisker acquired the Bralorne Project in November, 2019, it said that with more than 60 veins identified, many open along strike and at depth, and with demonstrated high-grade continuity from historic sampling, the project represents an opportunity to add significant ounces to its inventory.

Drill hole results disclosed in April and May, 2020, from the two drill holes that targeted the Pioneer Mine area yielded encouraging results with highlights of 27.3 g/t gold over 0.6 metres, and 32.2 g/t gold over 0.97 metres.

Back in July 2020, the company said it was stepping up drilling activity at the project in a bid to target high grade veins.

The near-surface bulk tonnage gold mineralization referred to in Tuesday’s press release was discovered in the Charlotte Zone, located directly above the high-grade veins that are the primary focus of the 2021 resource drill program.

It said 25 intersects from 14 drill holes have defined a broad zone with multiple gold-bearing structures over a strike length of 600 metres, a width of 270 metres and extending at least 300 metres down plunge from surface.

Charlotte Zone drilling highlights include 10.47 g/t gold over 10.30 metres, from 102.70 metres to 113.0 metres and 3.36 g/t gold over 7.50 metres from 23.05 metres to 60.55 metres

“While the high-grade veins remain the primary focus of Talisker’s resource drill program, the Charlotte Zone presents opportunity for significant previously overlooked additional upside,” the company said in a press release.

“Given the Charlotte Zone is situated adjacent to and immediately above the high-grade veins, no change to the already outlined 50,000 metre drill-program is required,” the company said.

On Tuesday, the shares were up 1.6% or $0.005 to 31.5 cents on volume in light trading action. The shares are currently trading in a 52-week range of 44 cents and 29 cents.

