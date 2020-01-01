Talisker intersects 102 g/t gold over 0.5 metres within 30.98 g/t over 1.7 metres at Bralorne

Share this article















Talisker Resources Ltd. [TSK-CSE; TSKFF-OTCQB] reported results from holes SB-2020-008, SB-2020-008W1 and SB-2020-009, as well as partial results from an additional four holes from the company’s 17,000-metre drill program at the Bralorne gold project in southwestern British Columbia.

Partial holes highlights include:

SB-2020-015 — Bralorne area:

12.70 g/t gold over 1.3 metres from 150.70 to 152.00 metres in the Charlotte Zone:

Within a broader zone of 9.94 g/t over 4.00 m from 149.20 to 153.20 m;

102 g/t gold over 0.50 m from 466.10 to 466.60 m at the 55 vein:

Within a 30.98 g/t over 1.7 m from 465.60 m to 467.30 m;

8.64 g/t gold over 1.80 m from 665.15 to 666.95 m at the 53 vein;

SB-2020-012 — Bralorne area:

14.76 g/t gold over 1.00 m from 701.50 to 702.50 m at the 71 vein:

SB-2020-013 — Bralorne area:

7.67 g/t gold over 0.60 m from 153.90 to 154.50 m at the Empire Zone:

Within a broader zone of 1.70 g/t over 6.85 m.

Refer to company press release for complete drill results.

Terry Harbort, President and CEO, commented: “These results again highlight the high-grade nature of the Bralorne deposit and demonstrate the location of these high grades within broader mineralized envelopes. With the installation of our automated core saw at site we have increased our sample production rate and will be releasing the remaining results of these holes and the newly completed holes shortly.”

Talisker’s projects include the Bralorne gold complex, an advanced-stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine, as well as its Spences Bridge project, where the company holds approximately 85% of the emerging Spences Bridge gold belt and several other early-stage greenfields projects.

Share this article













