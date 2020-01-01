Talisker intersects 31.1 g/t gold over 0.65 metres at Bralorne

Share this article















Talisker Resources Ltd. [TSK-CSE; TSKFF-OTCQB] announced results from hole SB-2020-005 and the remainder of SB-2020-005A (737.4 to 1,013.1 metres), as well as SB-2020-006 and SB-2020-007 from the company’s 17,000-metre drill program at the Bralorne gold project, southwest British Columbia.

Highlights include hole SB-2020-006 include 5.96 g/t gold over 1.0 from 527.73 to 528.73 metres, including 11.2 g/t over 0.5 metres from 527.73 to 528.23 metres. Hole SB-2020-007 returned 7.20 g/t gold over 3.45 metres from 54.55 to 58.00 metres, including 3.18 g/t over 0.95 metres from 56.40 to 57.35 metres, and 31.10 g/t over 0.65 metres from 57.35 to 58.00 metres.

Hole SB-2020-006 targeted the 59 vein, intersecting the structure at 527.73 metres, returning 11.2 g/t gold over 0.5 metres within a 3-metre zone showing up to 2.16 g/t gold in the vein halo. This intercept of the 59 vein from hole 6 is 100 metres along strike and 80 metres up-dip of the previously reported intercept from hole SB-2020-005A which yielded 5.81 g/t gold over 0.97 metres. Refer to company website for complete drill results.

Terry Harbort, President and CEO, said: “These holes, the first stepping out along strike and down dip, strengthen our view of the structural and grade continuity of the Bralorne deposit, showing up to 180 metres of vertical and 100 metres of horizontal high-grade continuity. We are particularly encouraged by the confirmation of the extension of high-grade close to surface mineralization previously intersected in hole 5A also intersected in hole 7. These confirmatory results further support our model and our decision to increase the size of our drill plan.”

