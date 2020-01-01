Tarku drills 1,515 g/t AgEq over 1.5 metres at Silver Strike, Arizona

Share this article















Tarku Resources Ltd. [TKU-TSXV] reported additional results from its 2021 drill program on the 75%-optioned, 20 km2 high-grade Silver Strike project in the Tombstone district of Arizona. Significant results include 720 g/t silver, 6.44 g/t gold, 5.08% lead and 5.05% zinc, or 1,515 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) over 1.5 metres in hole SS21-007 targeting a north-south structure located in the historic Lucky Cuss mine area.

Drill hole SS21-004 (East Side) returned 136 g/t silver over 6.1 metres, including 214 g/t silver over 3.0 metres. Refer to company press release for more assays.

Julien Davy, president and CEO, stated: “We are extremely pleased with the early results of our Silver Strike drill program. The silver equivalent numbers this close to the surface far exceeded our expectations. Additionally, presence of gold, lead and zinc at such high grades was unexpected and welcomed. To date we have received the lab results for 10 out of 23 drill holes, providing us already with a much clearer picture of the geological setting of our Silver Strike project. There are too many high-grade spikes of different metals at different locations over the project to assume coincidence, thus we strongly speculate presence of a large carbonate replacement system feeding all various spikes.

“This mineralization is within the same stratigraphic package and shows significant similarities in terms of geological context to the nearby Hermosa project which in 2018 was purchased by South32 for $1.8-billion.”

The program, totalling 8,921 feet, aimed to test the potential of high-grade silver in five different zones.

Results received to date include the first 10 holes (SS21-001 to SS21-010) targeting two zones. Holes SS21-006 and SS21-007 revealed that the targeted Lucky Cuss structure encounters several high-grade mineralized zones that appear to be dipping at low angle (to subhorizontal) within the north-south structure.

If proven, this unexpected flat vein orientation within steeply-dipping structures could help the company to better target its future exploration programs. Hole SS21-007 intersected an interesting three metres grading 397 g/t silver, 3.85 g/t gold, 0.20% copper, 2.73% lead and 2.70% zinc, or 855 g/t AgEq at the depth of 6.1 metres showing the high-grade potential of the Lucky Cuss veining system. The same hole also intersected 1.5 metres grading 180 g/t AgEq at 15.2 metres depth and 1.5 metres grading 264 g/t AgEq at 74.7 metres depth supporting the stacking interpretation of several high-grade veins within the same Lucky Cuss structure.

Once all results have been received, Tarku will be in an excellent position to plan the future exploration programs that will encompass soil geochemistry, geophysics surveys, and a more significant and targeted drill programs.

