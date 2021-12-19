Taura Gold completes IPO, listed for trading

4 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article
more

Taura Gold Inc. [TORA-TSXV] completed its public offering of securities on December 8, 2021. Gross proceeds received by the company for the offering were $750,000 (5 million common shares at 15 cents per common share).

The TSX-V has received confirmation that the closing of the offering has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the company, which were listed and halted on December 7, 2021, will commence trading at the opening on Monday, December 13, 2021.

Taura Gold is focused on gold exploration in Canada. It is currently actively exploring the 100%-owned Shabu River project in the Red Lake district of northwestern Ontario.

The Shabu property is located in the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt, approximately 80 km northeast of Red Lake, Ontario. The road accessible property is made up of 32 mining claims that cover an area of 720 hectares.

Historic work on the property has defined gold mineralization at surface through trenching and diamond drilling. Gold mineralization at the property occurs in quartz-carbonate veins with 2-3% pyrite hosted in shear zones associated with contacts of the granodiorite and porphyritic dykes.

Recent work on the property includes soil sampling (2020), airborne VLF-EM (2020) and high-resolution magnetic surveys (2019). This recent work has defined multiple areas of interest for further exploration work at the property. Future work will include prospecting and mapping, additional soil sampling and outcrop stripping to determine controls on gold mineralization and alteration.

Management and the board of directors of Taura Gold consist of Dominic Verdejo (chief executive officer, president and director), Karly Oliver (director), Nathan Tribble (director) and P. Joseph Meagher (chief financial officer, corporate secretary and director).

 


Share this article
more

More Stories

Star Diamond and Rio Tinto resolve diamond project dispute, Saskatchewan

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Scorpio Gold drills 39.7 metres of 2.02 g/t gold at Manhattan Mine property, Nevada

5 hours ago Staff Writer

1911 Gold raising $7 million for Manitoba projects

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Great Atlantic outlines gold-in-soil anomaly at Keymet, New Brunswick

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Lithium Americas raises US$258 million from note offering

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Orford Mining samples up to 97.5 g/t gold at Qiqavik, Quebec

1 day ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Taura Gold completes IPO, listed for trading

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Star Diamond and Rio Tinto resolve diamond project dispute, Saskatchewan

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Scorpio Gold drills 39.7 metres of 2.02 g/t gold at Manhattan Mine property, Nevada

5 hours ago Staff Writer

1911 Gold raising $7 million for Manitoba projects

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Great Atlantic outlines gold-in-soil anomaly at Keymet, New Brunswick

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.