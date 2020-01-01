TDG samples up to 7.59 g/t gold, 373 g/t silver at Shasta, British Columbia

TDG Gold Corp. [TDG-TSXV] reported preliminary assay results from sampling of its 100%-owned former producing JM zone pit at the Baker-Shasta project in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia. The mines are accessible by road 430 km northwest of Prince George, via Mackenzie and the Omineca Resource access route past Centerra Gold’s Kemess copper-gold mine.

Assay results from chip samples within the exposed JM zone pit show a mineralized halo surrounding higher grade pods of quartz carbonate breccia that was left unmined. The JM zone pit is located approximately 100 metres southeast of the Creek zone pit from which TDG reported similar high-grade gold and silver chip sample results.

Chip samples were taken along approximately 58 metres of the stockwork body at regular intervals around the three-sided perimeter of the JM zone pit. The samples are not representative of true width of the breccia body. Chip sample results include up to 7.59 g/t gold with 373 g/t silver and 7.03 g/t gold with 2 g/t silver.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central BBC with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG’s flagship projects are the former producing, high-grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 metres of historical drilling.

In 2021, TDG has advanced the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and, for Shasta, drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions.

The company has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the Nueva Esperanza silver-gold advanced exploration and development project located in the Maricunga Belt of northern chile, subject to closing conditions being satisfied. TDG has 74,842,903 common shares issued and outstanding.