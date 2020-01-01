Tectonic Metals grab samples 190.4 g/t gold at Tibbs project, Alaska

Share this article















Tectonic Metals Inc. [TECT-TSXV; TETOF-OTCQB] has made a surface discovery of high-grade, Pogo-style quartz-sulphide veining in grab samples from the underexplored gneissic rocks at the 100$-optioned Tibbs gold project, located less than 35 km from Northern Star Resources’ Pogo gold mine, Alaska.

Rock grab gold values from the West Trench prospect ranged from trace to 190.4 g/t gold and are the first evidence of Pogo-style vein mineralization in the western gneissic terrain at Tibbs. These rock samples provide additional validation of Tectonic’s exploration model of controlling structures coinciding with both soil and rock gold anomalies which share the same geochemistry and host rocks as the mineralization observed at Pogo.

This latest surface discovery was drill-tested during the recently completed phase II drill campaign at Tibbs. Assay results are pending for 4,215 metres of drilling from 23 drill holes which tested six targets as part of the phase II diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drilling.

Tony Reda, president and CEO, commented, “Through rock grab sampling, Tectonic has, for the first time, confirmed the presence of high-grade, quartz-sulphide vein mineralization in the gneissic-hosted, western half of Tibbs at our West Trench target. We immediately recognized the importance of this development and followed up our discovery with drilling during our phase II program. With the recognition of Pogo-style veining in the western gneissic rocks, Tibbs now exhibits all the key features of the Pogo geological model, with important evidence for the mineralizing fluid having passed through controlling high and low-angle structures within favorable host rocks.”

Tectonic geologists completed a mapping and prospecting campaign over the underexplored western, gneissic portion of the Tibbs project, where 2020 soil sampling identified multiple high-tenor gold-in-soil anomalies, including the West Trench, Galosh, Johnson Saddle, and Gray Lead West Targets.

A total of 19 rock samples were collected, with three samples returning greater than 0.200 g/t gold, and a highlight result of 190.4 g/t gold from sample 3816241 at the West Trench target, which represents the first example of Gray Lead/Pogo-style quartz vein mineralization found in rocks in the western targets at Tibbs. The sample was collected 3.5 km north of the Gray Lead vein which was drilled in Phase I (12.45 g/t gold over 5.15 metres), indicating the presence of a larger hydrothermal system than previously known.

Share this article













