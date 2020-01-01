Teuton optionee drills 1,437 g/t AgEq over 15.64 metres at Harry, Golden Triangle, BC

Share this article

Teuton Resources Corp. [TUO-TSXV; TEUTF-OTC; TFE-FSE] has received a report from its 80% optionee Optimum Ventures Inc. [OPV-TSXV; OPVLF-OTCQB] which outlines encouraging results from a limited four-hole drill program conducted on the Harry property in late 2021. The property is located 25 km north of Stewart, northwestern British Columbia, adjoining the Premier-Dilworth property of Ascot Resources to the west.

Highlights include Hole S21-3 that intersected 15.64 metres grading 1,437 g/t silver equivalent (433.4 g/t silver, 3.10 g/t gold, plus significant base metal credits. Hole S21-4 intersected 9.26 metres grading 1,833 g/t silver equivalent (690.15 g/t silver, 1.64 g/t gold plus significant base metal credits.

Sampling of a train of massive sulfide float boulders returned high-grade results: the average value of 22 samples taken from the vicinity of the Swann showings is 74.22 g/t gold, 842.9 g/t silver, 37.6% lead, 1.18% copper and 28.9% zinc.

The 2021 exploration concentrated on a broad zone of quartz-sericite-pyrite (QSP) alteration hosting several showings, two of which, the Milestone and Swann, have featured visible gold in surface samples. An outcrop of Premier Porphyry, a particular type of intrusive known to be spatially associated with precious metal mineralization at the nearby, formerly-producing Premier gold mine (now owned by Ascot Resources), has been observed in the vicinity of the Milestone and Swann showings.

Four short holes were drilled during the abbreviated 2021 program. The last two of the holes intersected the Swann zone in an overburden covered area, indicating it was an east-dipping stockwork.

The first 2 holes of the program appear to have penetrated the footwall region of the Swann zone with narrow stringers of base metal in quartz containing low precious metal values. DDH21-2 had 0.91 metres of 11.77 silver and 2.17% zinc as well as 3.05 metres of 21.66 g/t silver and 2.24% zinc.

In addition to the drilling, further sampling was undertaken of massive sulfide float boulders found in the vicinity of the Swann zone. Optimum forwarded an additional 16 grab samples taken from Swann zone boulders for assaying along with the core samples. Results from these grab samples on the Swann zone include values up to up 286.2 g/t gold, 2,202 g/t silver, 62.19% lead, 2.87% copper and 28.9% zinc.

In addition, reconnaissance sampling was carried out prior to snowfall in 2021 on mineralized sub-crop quartz found along several QSP zones situated close to the lower Granduc Road. These east-west zones of sub-crop appear to be up to 5 metres wide with strong pyrite veining and narrow quartz veining with base metals. One zone is located 1.7 km south of the Swann zone and sampling indicates up to 1.99 g/t gold and 15.63 g/t silver, another zone 1.5 km south gave 1.58 g/t gold and 65.92 g/t silver while a third zone 1.2 km south assayed 2.17 g/t gold and 245 g/t silver.

Edward Kruchkowski, director of Optimum Ventures, stated: “Finding visible gold in massive to semi-massive boulders at surface leading to the discovery of the Swann zone confirms the potential of the Harry property. With the surface results from the Milestone zone discovered in 2020 (7.86 oz/ton gold [269.5 g/t] across a 2-metre width) and Swann zone drill intersections, the company is excited for the upcoming 2022 exploration program being finalized. The company initially plans an aggressive program including mapping, sampling and drilling once the 2022 surface work is compiled. The property shows similarities to both the Valley of Kings and Premier deposits based on my experiences working on them. With the rapid ablation of glacial ice and large areas of the property that have not been explored, particularly the bright gossans being exposed, the Company anticipates numerous new exciting discoveries.”

Dino Cremonese, P.Eng., President of Teuton,said: “These results are very propitious and they underscore my long-held belief about the merits of the Harry property. Like Mr. Kruchkowski, I am looking forward to the follow-up phase of exploration which is expected to begin, weather permitting, within a couple of months.”





