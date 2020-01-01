Thesis Gold drills 17.49 g/t gold over 33.13 metres at Ranch, British Columbia

Share this article

Thesis Gold Inc. [TAU-TSXV] reported the balance of drilling results from the Thesis III zone, completed during the company’s inaugural drill program at its 100%-owned Ranch gold project, located in the Golden Horseshoe approximately 300 km north of Smithers, north-central British Columbia, Canada.

Highlights include drill hole 21TH3DD005 returned 33.13 metres core length of 17.49 g/t gold at the Thesis III prospect, including 4.80 metres of 110.90 g/t gold. Drill hole 21TH3DD009 returned 28.22 metres of 2.61 g/t gold, including 14.00 metres of 4.79 g/t gold.

Historical sampling of drill core was incomplete, and areas of identified high-grade gold mineralization in contemporary core samples line up with some of the unsampled historical drilling. This suggests an incomplete understanding of mineralization controls in historical logging and sampling, and represents strong upside in some historically drilled areas.

The company plans to continue drilling at and around the Thesis III occurrence in the imminent spring drill program to expand areas of known mineralization and to further understand controls on high-grade gold at Thesis III and elsewhere within the greater-than-1.5-km strike-length Thesis Structural Corridor.

The Thesis technical team continues to leverage all available datasets to locate additional zones of mineralization proximal to known zones, such as the recently discovered West Zone at Thesis III that returned 28.00 metres of 6.07 g/t gold in hole 21TH3DD012.

Dr. Ewan Webster, President and CEO, commented, “We are very pleased with the results of the 2021 drill program at the Thesis III zone. Confirmation and expansion drilling returned better than expected results, and the recent discovery of the West Zone increases our belief in the robust prospectivity of the Ranch property. We believe that significant upside remains across much of the project area, both for new discoveries and for the expansion of historically drilled zones with insufficient sampling.”

The imminent spring drilling campaign will focus on targets within the Thesis Structural Corridor, including the Bingo, Thesis II, and Thesis III zones. The Bingo zone has not seen contemporary drilling and the technical team has identified several prospective geophysical anomalies proximal to historical gold mineralization. Further drilling at Thesis III will expand on the recently discovered West Zone, and continue to test for additional mineralized zones. Drilling at the aforementioned prospects will also focus on obtaining important lithological information, which has largely been ignored in historical drilling in favour of structurally-controlled mineralization. The Thesis team believes that understanding stratigraphic control proximal to known gold-bearing structures is imperative moving forward to identify larger mineralized zones.

Share this article