Thesis Gold drills 8.8 g/t AuEq over 27 metres at Ranch project, British Columbia

Thesis Gold Inc. [TAU-TSXV; THSGF -OTC ] reported initial drill results from the Ridge zone, completed during the company’s inaugural drill program at its 100%-owned, 17,832-hectare Ranch Gold project, located in the Golden Horseshoe approximately 300 km north of Smithers, British Columbia.

Highlights include drill hole 21RDGDD009 that returned 27.00 metres core length of 6.78 g/t gold and 161.74 g/t silver, or 8.80 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq), at the Ridge zone, including 10.00 metres of 16.28 g/t gold and 179.96 g/t silver, or 18.53 g/t AuEq. Refer to company press release for complete drill results.

Strong mineralization was initially identified from 13 partially sampled 1980s exploration holes at the Ridge zone where twelve 2021 holes were designed to test the Ridge zone’s gold and silver potential. Initial results from the first six holes demonstrate strong continuity of high-grade gold and silver mineralization from very near-surface to a vertical depth of 160 metres. The zone remains open at depth.

Shallower Ridge zone intercepts contain significant silver content (21RDGDD009, 27.00 metres of 161.74 g/t silver), potentially representing a higher level or more distal part of the overall epithermal system compared with Bonanza and other zones on the property.

The Ridge zone gold and silver mineralization appears to coincide with an extensive silica alteration footprint, which spans over 600 metres along strike with locally outcropping silica ridges.

Ewan Webster, president and CEO, commented: “These strong results from Ridge continue to show the significant potential of this sparsely drilled zone. Our drilling has confirmed excellent continuity in the mineralization from near surface to over 160 vertical metres and the system remains open both at depth and along strike. The remainder of the pending holes from Ridge also intersected strong zones of alteration, typical of this zone and others like the adjacent Bonanza zone.”

Mineralization at Ridge remains open along strike and to depth, and most of the mapped alteration zone remains to be drill tested. The company anticipates additional strong results from the balance of the Ridge zone’s 2021 drilling and is continually improving its understanding of the mineralization at Ridge and elsewhere within the Ranch project area.

