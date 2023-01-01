Titan Mining drills 3.7% Cg over 52.9 metres at Kilbourne, New York

Share this article

Titan Mining Corp. [TSX-TI] updates the continuing Kilbourne exploration program. The company has received assays from the initial phase of trenching and from the initial 15 drill holes of the company’s continuing graphite exploration program. The first phase of exploration has been focused on mineralization within the fully permitted footprint of the 100%-owned Empire State mine (ESM) in upstate New York.

Don Taylor, CEO, commented: “We are very pleased with the results of the initial programs. The results have provided definitive evidence that the potential size and grade of the deposit are significant, and present Titan with an early entry opportunity into the U.S. graphite market. The Kilbourne target being tested is amenable to open-pit mining on permitted ground.”

Surface drilling at Kilbourne has focused on delineating the thickness and grade of the historically documented graphite mineralization within the company’s active mine permit. To date, 21 core holes have been completed, totaling 7,357 feet (2,242 metres) of drilling. The company has received assays from 15 of the completed 21 holes.

Significant mineralized intercepts from drilling include: KX24-004 returned 173.5 feet assaying 3.8% graphitic carbon (Cg), including 80 feet assaying 4% graphitic carbon. KX24-003 returned 140 feet of 3.5% graphitic carbon. KX23-001 returned 91.5 feet of 3.3% graphitic carbon. KX24-002 returned 83.9 feet of 3.3% graphitic carbon. KX24-015 returned 80 feet of 3.6% graphitic carbon.

The company is pleased by the early success of the Phase I exploration program at Kilbourne. Graphite mineralization has been successfully tested from surface to vertical depths of 592 ft (180 m), and along a strike length of nearly 5,000 ft (1,524 m). All drilling has taken place within the company’s active use permit. In Phase I, an additional 11 holes are planned to test near surface mineralization within the remaining 3,500 ft (1,066.8 m) of target strike length.

In addition to the ongoing drill program, the company completed 265 feet (80.7 m) of channel sampling, testing bedrock exposed through trenching. To date, 91 trench samples have been collected.

The assay results have continued to exceed expectations, with the grade of mineralized drill intercepts averaging 3.2% Cg (graphitic carbon). Individual samples within the mineralized zones have returned assays ranging up to 11.3% Cg (KX24-007 from 165.0 ft to 168.2 ft, part of the noted 13-ft interval from 160.0 ft to 173.0 ft at 6.0% Cg).

As part of Phase I, representative drill core intervals of both the upper and lower mineralized zones have been selected for composite and metallurgical testing.

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its Empire State Mine.

