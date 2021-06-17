Tombill Mines drills 8 metres of 5.29 g/t gold at Tombill, Ontario

Share this article















Tombill Mines Ltd. [TBLL-TSXV] provided an exploration update at its 100%-controlled, royalty-free flagship and patented Tombill Main Group property within the Geraldton gold camp, northern Ontario.

Hole TB21-005E, a wedge hole drilled from mother hole TB21-005, returned 5.29 g/t gold over 8.0 metres from the targeted F-Zone. A second interval of 13.88 g/t gold over 2.0 metres was encountered somewhat deeper in a new mineralized structure deemed the F2-Zone. Hole TB21-005B, another wedge hole drilled from hole TB21-005, returned 8.15 g/t gold over 4.1 metres from the F-Zone.

As previously reported d June 17, 2021, hole TB21-005A, the first wedge hole drilled from TB21-005, returned 6.23 g/t gold over 13.3 metres, confirming Hardrock’s robust F-Zone extends onto Tombill’s flagship property.

The spacing between the F-Zone intercepts in holes TB21-005A and TB21-005E is 21 metres. These intercepts are situated approximately 250 metres west of the eastern property boundary with the neighbouring Hardrock mine.

The F-Zone remains open down-plunge to the west and will soon be tested by hole TB21-006, a 150m step-out to the west of TB21-005. Phase One drilling is ongoing with two drills from Rodren Drilling. Refer to company press release for complete drilling details.

The Phase One Drill Program on the Tombill Main Group is ongoing. This program is focused on the western strike extension of neighbouring Hardrock Project’s robust F-Zone.

Adam Horne, CEO, commented: “I am happy to report we have embarked on our near surface program at Talmora (a past producing mine) plus we are seeing further confirmation of the high-grade F-Zone, and the addition of the new F2-Zone. In the early stages of this program, we naturally confronted volatility in the execution of our drilling program and our team in Geraldton has made great positive strides to overcome these hurdles. We hope to continue to provide more regular updates as we proceed.”

Quinton Hennigh, Geologic Director for strategic shareholder, Crescat Capital, further added: “It is great to see Tombill advance both deep and shallow exploration on this underexplored gold project in what is proving to be one of the most prolific gold camps in Ontario. Recent drill results continue to support the thesis that the prolific F-Zone persists unabated onto Tombill’s property. And as for shallow gold mineralization, it is logical that strong potential exists at Tombill given that adjoining properties host a number of such gold deposits. Talmora is the first of several shallow targets the Company plans on testing over coming months. This story is just beginning.”

Tombill, based in London, UK, owns various royalty-free mineral exploration and past-producing gold properties in the Geraldton and Beardmore Camp, Ontario.

Share this article













